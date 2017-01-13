Fecha de publicación: Viernes 13 de enero de 2017 -- 12:38

Presidente anuncia una ley para garantizar estabilidad laboral

El presidente Evo Morales. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales anunció el viernes que enviara un proyecto de Ley para descartar el despido de trabajadores mediante un pre aviso y garantizar la estabilidad laboral y también pidió al Tribunal Constitucional revise su sentencia.

“Estamos trabajando un proyecto de Ley con el doctor Gonzalo Trigoso y doctor Héctor Arce para cambiar el despido por preaviso y garantizar la estabilidad laboral de los trabajadores, esto se hará independientemente a que el Tribunal Constitucional cambie de posición sobre el pre aviso”, indicó en conferencia de prensa en Palacio de Gobierno.

El Presidente aseguro que fue sorprendido por la resolución del Tribunal Constitucional que repone esta forma de despido para los trabajadores y aprovechó para estrellarse contra aquellos que exigen la independencia de poderes.

Morales no quiso dar una fecha de cuando sería enviado este proyecto de ley al Legislativo, pero aseguró que garantizará la estabilidad laboral en todas sus partes.

El Gobierno desde 2010 impulsa una reforma a la Ley General del Trabajo para transformarla en Código del Trabajo, pero se encuentra estancada desde 2014  por falta de un acuerdo entre los técnicos del Gobierno y la Central Obrera Boliviana, por el tema de las formas de contratación y despido de un trabajador.

LA PAZ/Fides

18 comments on “Presidente anuncia una ley para garantizar estabilidad laboral

  4. Today, I went to the beach with my children.
    I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said
    “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.”
    She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched
    her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!

    Responder

  6. Hey are using WordPress for your blog platform?
    I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require any coding
    knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be
    greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  11. Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found
    a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed.
    There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
    She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!

    Responder

  12. Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one
    and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam remarks?

    If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
    I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any assistance is very much appreciated.

    Responder

  13. I really love your website.. Great colors & theme.
    Did you build this website yourself? Please reply back as I’m looking to create my own personal site and
    would like to know where you got this from or just what the theme
    is named. Cheers!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>