Presidente anuncia una ley para garantizar estabilidad laboral

El presidente Evo Morales anunció el viernes que enviara un proyecto de Ley para descartar el despido de trabajadores mediante un pre aviso y garantizar la estabilidad laboral y también pidió al Tribunal Constitucional revise su sentencia.
“Estamos trabajando un proyecto de Ley con el doctor Gonzalo Trigoso y doctor Héctor Arce para cambiar el despido por preaviso y garantizar la estabilidad laboral de los trabajadores, esto se hará independientemente a que el Tribunal Constitucional cambie de posición sobre el pre aviso”, indicó en conferencia de prensa en Palacio de Gobierno.
El Presidente aseguro que fue sorprendido por la resolución del Tribunal Constitucional que repone esta forma de despido para los trabajadores y aprovechó para estrellarse contra aquellos que exigen la independencia de poderes.
Morales no quiso dar una fecha de cuando sería enviado este proyecto de ley al Legislativo, pero aseguró que garantizará la estabilidad laboral en todas sus partes.
El Gobierno desde 2010 impulsa una reforma a la Ley General del Trabajo para transformarla en Código del Trabajo, pero se encuentra estancada desde 2014 por falta de un acuerdo entre los técnicos del Gobierno y la Central Obrera Boliviana, por el tema de las formas de contratación y despido de un trabajador.
LA PAZ/Fides
