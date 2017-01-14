Fecha de publicación: Sábado 14 de enero de 2017 -- 23:00

Disparan a policía y librecambista a metros de la plaza Murillo

e7264db6-f406-4dc0-a953-5c4848886c9eEl policía Juan Apaza Aspi que patrullaba en las cercanias de la plaza Murillo  y un libre cambista, María Luisa Iglesias Saavedra recibieron varios disparos de arma de fuego, por parte de Javier Nina Sueco, que según el primer reporte de la Policía estaba asaltando al comerciante. El hecho ocurrió cerca de las 20.30.

“Ha sido un hecho ilícito, un atraco, un robo agravado a una señora librecambista, ella resistió, después con ayuda del policía trató de aprehender al delincuente y éste ha hecho disparos de arma de fuego”, informó el director de la Fuerza Especial Contra el Crimen (FELCC), Alfredo Arauz.

“He visto correr al hombre, había estado con arma y le ha disparado al policía, ha caído y estaba botado con la cabeza y el pecho sangrando”, relató una testigo del hecho que quedo petrificada por el hecho y al momento de declarar recibía apoyo de los policías que llegaron al lugar.

Un reporte del Ministerio de Gobierno sostiene que: “El sargento segundo Juan Apaza Aspi, asignado a la seguridad del Banco Central de Bolivia, al cerciorarse del hecho delictivo, procedió a la captura del delincuente, pero en ese intento recibió el ataque del delincuente que le propinó tres disparos de arma de fuego a quemarropa”.

Después continua indicando que “el agresor,   fue identificado como Javier Nina Surco por la Policía, fue reducido por el subteniente Erlan Flores Balcazar que atrapó al delincuente de manera inmediata en la esquina de las calles Comercio y Socabaya para trasladarlo a dependencias de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC)”.

La víctima, María Luisa Iglesias Saavedra se encuentra internada en el hospital Obrero.

El efectivo policial fue auxiliado por una ambulancia  y  fue evacuado también al mismo centro médico y se encuentra en la Unidad de Terapia Intesiva.

LA PAZ/Fides

