Fecha de publicación: Sábado 14 de enero de 2017 -- 10:54

Ministra Paco: El 2016 el gasto en publicidad del Gobierno fue de 267 MM de bolivianos

La ministra de Comunicación Marianela Paco, da su informe de gestión 2016 en esta localidad del Chaco. (ABI)

La ministra de Comunicación Marianela Paco, da su informe de gestión 2016 en esta localidad del Chaco. (ABI)

La ministra de Comunicación, Marianela Paco afirmó que el presupuesto gastado en publicidad en 2016 fue 267 millones de bolivianos de un presupuestado de 339 millones bolivianos. La información fue dada en la rendición de cuentas del Ministerio de Comunicación en la ciudad tarijeña de Villamontes el viernes por la tarde.

“Nuestro presupuesto para gastos no personales fue de 339 millones de bolivianos y pico, pero solo gastamos 267, es harto dirán, pero si hacemos comparaciones el estado boliviano tenía  600 millones de dólares en inversión pública antes de 2006 y ahora es de 8.000 millones de dólares”, indicó la funcionaria para justificar el presupuesto de publicidad.

Después indicó que “todos los días entregamos obras, en el Evo Cumple hay más de 6.000 obras por entregar para lugares como Beni y Pando donde no hay caminos hemos equipado hospitales aéreos”.

La Ministra en su informe de más de una hora reiteró que los medios estatales de comunicación se han fortalecido a nivel económico y también su alcance.

Gran parte de su informe a parte de presentar cifras globales fue para sostener que su gestión tuvo los resultados esperados y planificados con el presidente Evo Morales.

VILLAMONTES/Fides

