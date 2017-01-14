Mistra Paco afirma que los medios estatales están fortalecidos

La ministra de Comunicación, Marianela Paco, destacó el viernes el fortalecimiento y el posicionamiento de los medios de comunicación estatales en la Revolución Democrática y Cultural, durante la presentación de la rendición pública de cuentas en la ciudad de Villa Montes del departamento de Tarija en un acto que contó con la participación de representantes de organizaciones sociales, cívicas y militares de la región.
“En el pasado los medios estatales (Radio Illimani y Canal 7) se encontraban en condiciones no adecuadas, con archivos históricos saqueados, con personal desmoralizado, equipos obsoletos y con bajos salarios. La señal de esos medios apenas llegaba a las capitales de departamento del eje troncal, sin equipos ni personal de apoyo”, detalló citada en un boletín institucional.
En referencia a la Agencia Boliviana de Información (ABI), recordó que era una agencia sin espacio comunicacional ni referencia estatal.
“Desde 2016 hasta 2017, se pudo posicionar y renovar a medios estatales como Radio Illimani- Red Patria Nueva, Bolivia Tv y BTV Deportes y la agencia ABI, logrando que sean medios de referencia informativa no sólo en el país, sino también en el exterior”, destacó.
En la exposición, la Ministra de Comunicación remarcó, asimismo, la creación de 99 Radios de los Pueblos Originarios (RPOs) y el periódico estatal Cambio.
En ese contexto, las garantías para la libertad de expresión en el país en beneficio del pueblo boliviano fueron destacadas por la Ministra de Comunicación.
“Desde que tenemos nuestra Constitución Política del Estado de 2009, tenemos ese derecho garantizado paras todas y para todos y, por esa razón, no sólo el acceso a medios de comunicación, sino el derecho a estar informadas e informados, pues se fortalece nuestro Estado a través de la institucionalización”, explicó.
VILLAMONTES/Con datos del Min. Com
