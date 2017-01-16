“Chavo” Salvatierra: “muy feliz porque completé mi objetivo”

“Me confirmaron que estoy en el puesto 10 de la clasificación general en motos, muy feliz porque completé mi objetivo, quede en el grupo que me había propuesto”, declaró el piloto de motos Juan Carlos “Chavo” Salvatierra quien ya se encuentra en la ciudad de Santa Cruz, donde fue recibido por sus seguidores y familiares después de participar en el Rally Dakar que finalizó el pasado sábado en Argentina.
En las pasadas horas la organización corrigió los tiempos en la modalidad de motos, el puesto 10 estaba ocupado por el portugués Joaquim Rodrigues, pero tras la revisión que realizó la Aso oficializó en su página web que el boliviano es décimo en la clasificación general, puesto que ambicionaba el piloto pues se medió en el grupo de los mejores 10 de la prueba más exigente de Rally.
Salvatierra en la prueba totalizó un tiempo de 34 horas, 29 minutos y 15 segundos, en la última etapa de la competencia (el sábado entre Río Cuarto y Buenos Aires) llegó en el puesto ocho con un registro de 33´29”, lo que le dio la posibilidad de ubicarse entre los mejores de una carrera que es considerada la más extrema del mundo por las condiciones del recorrido que traza la organización, además de las condiciones de temperatura.
“El Rally Dakar no es para nada fácil, las condiciones son cada vez más exigentes, para llegar en ese puesto creo que la constancia fue importante, además de la concentración y minimizar la pérdida de tiempo. Pero también está la moto con el que no tuve muchas complicaciones, salvo la que pasé en el tercera etapa, pero todo ya pasó y estoy en un puesto que lo busqué y está dedicado a los bolivianos”, añadió el piloto boliviano.
Desde la participación de Salvatierra en el Rally Dakar el puesto 10 es el mejor registro que realizó, en el 2014 terminó en el casillero número 14. El ganador de la categoría motos fue el piloto británico Sam Sunderland con un tiempo total de 32h06´22”.
En esta modalidad la participación boliviana fue destacada en el ámbito internacional, pues los que se anotaron todos terminaron la carrera, los hermanos Nosiglia (Wálter y Daniel), se ubicaron en el puesto 41 y 24 de manera respectiva, en tanto que Fabricio Fuentes terminó en el lugar 35, Danny Nogales se ubicó en el casillero 96.
SANTA CRUZ/APG
