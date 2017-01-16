Condena a dos componentes del Cartel Family

El Ministerio Público logró el lunes la sentencia condenatoria de cinco años en el Centro de Rehabilitación de Calahuma para Gabriel Adrian Villafani Alcázar y cuatro años y seis meses en el Centro de Orientación Femenina de Miraflores para Diviana Alejandra Peredo Ojeda por el caso Cartel Family.
“En el ejercicio de la dirección funcional de las investigaciones, el Ministerio Público en la etapa preparatoria ha realizado la acumulación de los suficientes elementos de convicción para sustentar la participación en los delitos de robo agravado; lesiones graves y leves; y asociación delictuosa, por lo que ambos imputados renunciaron de forma voluntaria a someterse al juicio oral y contradictorio”, señaló el Fiscal Departamental de La Paz, Edwin Blanco Soria.
En la audiencia de procedimiento abreviado, el fiscal asignado al caso, Oscar Campero, fundamentó que ambos sindicados protagonizaron un violento asalto a una pareja el pasado 27 de febrero de 2016, el cual fue grabado por una cámara de seguridad instalada en la calle Montevideo de la ciudad de La Paz.
“Entre los elementos de convicción que cursan en el cuaderno de investigación está el certificado médico forense de la victima Noelia Rojas Panoso con tres días de incapacidad, además de la declaración informativa de Arnold Quintanilla Mallea, quien indicó que en entre las calles Montevideo y Capitán Ravelo fueron abordados por varias personas, entre ellos los sindicados, quienes empezaron a golpearlo en la cabeza y espalda para robarle el celular del bolsillo”, detalló.
Asimismo, el fiscal del caso precisó que en la declaración informativa, Rojas Panoso refirió que paralela a la paliza contra su acompañante, ella también fue víctima de golpes en la cabeza y pisadas en el brazo izquierdo por parte de los imputados quienes se ensañaron hasta hacerle perder la conciencia. Posteriormente los miembros de la pandilla se escaparon con su cartera, que contenía el celular y 200 bolivianos.
Los sentenciados participaron en el ataque a una pareja en la zona de la UMSA, junto a otras personas.
Ante las evidencias fundamentadas, el fiscal del caso solicitó la privación de libertad para ambos sindicados, en estricta sujeción a las políticas criminales establecidas para descongestionar el sistema penal y hacer eficaz la persecución penal pública.
LA PAZ/Con datos de la FDLP
