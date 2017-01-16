Fecha de publicación: Lunes 16 de enero de 2017 -- 15:54

Gobierno crea fondo de $us 150 MM para productores agrícolas

El presidente Evo Morales en conferencia de prensa luego de la reunión con empresarios de la Cainco. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales en conferencia de prensa luego de la reunión con empresarios de la Cainco. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales anunció este lunes en Santa Cruz la creación de un Fondo de Inversión, con el 5% de lo recaudado por las administradoras de fondos de pensiones, en favor de los productores agropecuarios.

“Hemos recogido esta propuesta desde hace un año de los mismos productores, y ahora es una realidad (…) se trata de 150 millones de dólares de los cuales 100 (millones) serán destinados a crédito”, explicó Morales en conferencia de prensa en compañía de los representantes de los empresarios agropecuarios.

El anuncio se realizó después de la reunión que mantuvo el Jefe de Estado a con empresarios y representantes de productores agrícolas, en predios de la Cámara de Industria y Comercio (Cainco).

“Felizmente hemos llegado a un buen acuerdo, quiero informarles que se va a disponer el 5% del Fondo de Pensiones para un crédito agropecuario”, aclaró Morales.

Detalló que el interés del crédito para inversión será de 7% anual y para gastos de operación, 9%, ambos con un plazo de hasta 10 años.

Morales indicó que esa determinación será procesada mediante un decreto supremo.

“Este crédito por ejemplo ha sido para riego, maquinaria, insumos, entonces ha sido importante esta reunión sostenida acompañada de los ministros y el sector agropecuario”, manifestó.

En el encuentro también estuvo presente el ministro de Economía, Luis Arce Catacora, quien será el encargado de hacer cumplir los acuerdos entre Gobierno y los empresarios agrícolas.

SANTA CRUZ/Fides

