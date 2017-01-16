Incautan 101 kilos de cocaína en un camión en tranca de Achica Arriba

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, informó el lunes que efectivos de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico (FELCN) secuestraron un camión F-12 Volvo con placa de control 1126-TFY, que transportaba 101 kilos y 300 gramos de cocaína, en paquetes en forma de ladrillo.
“Se ha encontrado en su estructura lo que comúnmente se llama “macaco” a un vehículo que ha sido adaptado para el traslado de droga, la adaptación del dispositivo se la hizo junto al tanque del combustible y allí se encontraron estos paquetes en forma de ladrillo envueltos en cinta masquín que hecha la prueba de campo han dado como resultado positivo en cuanto a la composición de cocaína”, dijo en conferencia de prensa.
Romero explicó que el camión fue interceptado por efectivos de la FELCN en la tranca de Achica Arriba, carretera que une a La Paz con Oruro, en circunstancias en que generó algunas sospechas y el operativo logró descubrir que se trataba de pasta base de cocaína.
“Estamos hablando de pasta base de cocaína, es decir es un traslado que se estaba haciendo, preliminarmente sabemos a la localidad de Yapacaní (Santa Cruz), donde en algún lugar específico esta droga iba a ser procesada para adquirir la condición de cocaína pura a través de un proceso de cristalización”, puntualizó.
A su juicio la droga, proveniente de la localidad fronteriza de Desaguadero, tenía como destino final, luego de su procesamiento, Brasil.
“El camión si bien no salió de territorio boliviano, en su historial registra su presencia en la localidad de Desaguadero es decir, la hipótesis que manejamos probablemente el origen de esta droga haya sido trasladada de territorio peruano”, remarcó.
LA PAZ/Con datos de ABI
