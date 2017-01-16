Fecha de publicación: Lunes 16 de enero de 2017 -- 14:59

YPFB y Petrobras firmarán acuerdo para exploración en Tarija

Guillermo Acha, presidente de YPFB. (Institucional)

Guillermo Acha, presidente de YPFB. (Institucional)

El presidente de Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB), Guillermo Achá, anunció que el próximo 24 de enero llegarán al país ejecutivos de la brasileña Petrobras, para firmar dos contratos de servicios petroleros para explorar y explotar hidrocarburos en las áreas San Telmo y Astilleros, en el departamento de Tarija.

“Estaremos teniendo la visita, el próximo 24 de enero, por parte de Petrobras que firmará dos importantes proyectos que son San Telmo y Astilleros”, informó a los medios.

Achá destacó los futuros acuerdos para ampliar las reservas del país y dijo que  en los próximos cinco años se prevé comenzar 46 proyectos exploratorios e invertir más de 10.500 millones de dólares en el área.

“Nosotros tenemos una cartera de 46 proyectos exploratorios, ese es el plan exploratorio que se estableció para los próximos cinco años, de este plan exploratorio, muchos de ellos ya están en curso”, subrayó.

El caudal de producción calculado en esos prospectos, en caso de ser exitosos, podría alcanzar a un máximo de 4,1 millones de metros cúbicos día (MMmcd) para Astilleros y 9,3 MMmcd en el caso de San Telmo, según información del Ministerio de Hidrocarburos.

LA PAZ/Con datos de YPFB

