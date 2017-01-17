Condenan a García Meza y Arce Gómez a cadena perpetua en Italia

La Justicia italiana dictó este martes cadena perpetua a ocho de los 27 exmilitares y funcionarios policiales por su participación en la muerte de una veintena de italianos durante el llamado Plan Cóndor en países de América Latina y por la que están imputados 27 militares de Bolivia, Chile, Perú y Uruguay.
Los juzgados ascendían a 27 y los condenados fueron: los chilenos Hernán Jerónimo Ramírez y Rafael Ahumada Valderrama; el uruguayo Juan Carlos Blanco; los bolivianos Luis García Meza y Luis Arce Gómez y los peruanos Francisco Morales Bermúdez, Pedro Richter Prada y Germán Ruiz Figueroa.
La presidenta de la III Corte Penal del Tribunal de Roma, Evelina Canale, fijó para este martes la audiencia en la que pronunció la sentencia en primera instancia.
A la sentencia asistieron el vicepresidente de Uruguay, Raúl Sendic, la presidenta de la Institución Nacional de Derechos Humanos y exfiscal Mirtha Guianze, y en representación del Gobierno italiano acudió la subsecretaria de la presidencia, Maria Elena Boschi.
El vicepresidente Sendic se refirió al proceso judicial y señaló que “este es el final de un largo proceso, en cuyo transcurso nuestro estado presentó pruebas, los familiares presentaron sus testimonios, el Estado actuó en respaldo de los familiares que presentaron las pruebas de estas violaciones en el marco del llamado Plan Cóndor”
El juicio contra los implicados en violaciones y torturas durante la Operación Cóndor comenzó el 12 de febrero de 2015 con 34 imputados, entre antiguos jefes de Estado, oficiales, agentes de policía, miembros de los servicios secretos de los regímenes militares de dichos países entre las décadas de 1970 y 1980.
Las trabas burocráticas y las muertes de varios de los acusados han reducido el número de imputados a veintisiete: dos bolivianos, siete chilenos, catorce uruguayos y cuatro peruanos.
Gran parte de la atención está puesta en el caso del exmilitar uruguayo Jorge Néstor Troccoli, el único de los imputados que se ha personado en el proceso ya que reside en libertad en Italia desde 2007, cuando escapó de la justicia en su país. Para él y para otros veintiséis imputados más -incluyendo a Gregorio Álvarez- la fiscal Tiziana Cugini reclamó en octubre la pena a cadena perpetua.
Las partes civiles y la acusación pretenden así evitar que los hechos no se declaren prescritos, pues el Código Penal italiano estipula que los delitos que no prescriben son aquellos que merecen la cadena perpetua.
Troccoli deberá responder por la muerte de veintidós ciudadanos uruguayos y argentinos, ya que Italia, al negarse a extraditarle en 2008, se ha ceñido al principio de derecho internacional que dicta “o extraditas o juzgas”.
La Operación o Plan Cóndor fue ideada por el general chileno Augusto Pinochet y coordinó la represión de la oposición política entre 1970 y 1980 por parte sobre todo de las dictaduras de Chile, Argentina, Brasil, Paraguay, Uruguay y Bolivia.
Un informe de la CIA estadounidense, en el que se basa la acusación en el caso del fiscal italiano Giancarlo Capaldo, precisa que Perú y Ecuador se convirtieron en miembros de este plan a finales de los años 80.
ROMA, ITALIA/Agencias
