Fecha de publicación: Martes 17 de enero de 2017 -- 11:02

El jueves 19 de enero se inicia la entrega de rosetas del SOAT

Roseta del SOAT 2017. (Archivo)

Roseta del SOAT 2017. (Archivo)

La empresa estatal de seguros Univida comenzará el cambio de comprobantes de pago por rosetas del Seguro Obligatorio de Accidentes de Tránsito (SOAT) a partir del jueves 19 y reanudara la venta a partir del 24 de enero hasta el 28 de febrero, informó el gerente de la institución aseguradora Roberto Ewel.

“El canje de las rosetas del SOAT comenzará el jueves próximo y la venta se reiniciará el martes 24 de enero hasta el último día de febrero y su  vigencia comenzará el 1 de marzo de acuerdo a lo determinado en diciembre”, explicó el ejecutivo.

También informó que se habilitarán 35 sitios para el cambio en todo Bolivia que trabajarán de manera continua a partir del jueves.

Ewel aseguró que ya se cuenta con la cantidad necesaria de rosetas para cubrir con todos los vehículos registrados por las entidades de control

Recordó que continúa la promoción de sorteo de 100 celulares, dos laptops, nueve motocicletas Suzuki y el vehículo Volkswagen Gol que Univida sorteará a todos los que compren el seguro.

El 28 de diciembre Univida determinó postergar la venta del SOAT por la falta de rosetas electrónicas y el incumplimiento de la empresa proveedora.

LA PAZ/Fides

