Fecha de publicación: Martes 17 de enero de 2017 -- 11:57

Envían a Chonchocoro a ladrón que roba a librecambista y dispara a policía

Audiencia del ladrón del librecambista y que hirió a un policía. (APG)

La juez Cuarto de Instrucción en lo Penal, Margoth Pérez, determinó este martes enviar al penal de Chonchocoro a Rodrigo Guachalla (40)  acusado de disparar al policía Juan Apaza y asaltar a un librecambista el pasado sábado por la noche.

“El Ministerio Público como director funcional de la investigación y defensor de los intereses de la sociedad, colectó los suficientes elementos de convicción que hacen presumir la participación del imputado en los dos delitos, por lo que solicitó la detención preventiva para llegar a la verdad histórica y material de los hechos”, señaló el fiscal departamental de La Paz, Edwin Blanco,

En la audiencia de medidas cautelares, la fiscal asignada al caso, Mirtha Torrez, detalló que el hecho se registró el pasado sábado por la noche luego de que el imputado robó cerca de 20.000 dólares a una librecambista, el policía corrió detrás de él, forcejearon y recibió cuatro impactos de bala.

“Posteriormente el sindicado se dio a la fuga, pero al percatarse de los disparos dos subtenientes continuaron con la persecución del imputado, quien fue reducido en posesión del arma de fuego y un bolsón color café que contenía el dinero”, indicó la fiscal del caso.

La audiencia comenzó presentando al  imputado como Javier Nina Surco y después se aclaró que su identidad era Rodrigo Guachalla, pero en los registros de la Policía también aparece con otras seis identidades.

Ante los indicios y declaraciones colectadas, la fiscal del caso solicitó la detención preventiva en el penal de Chonchocoro, toda vez que existe el riesgo de fuga debido a que no acreditó una familia, trabajo y domicilio, legalmente asentados en el país.

LA PAZ/Con datos de la FGE

