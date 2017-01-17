Jubilados marchan contra el préstamo a empresarios agrícolas

El secretario Ejecutivo de la Confederación Nacional de Jubilados y Rentistas de Bolivia, Grover Alejandro, calificó de torpe la decisión del Gobierno para disponer el dinero de las AFP´S para la creación de un Fondo a favor de los empresarios agropecuarios del país.
“No estamos de acuerdo con la intención del Gobierno de dar nuestro dinero a los empresarios agropecuarios, porque es un sector con mucho riesgo, pues al año nos pueden decir que hubo cambio climático, lluvias, sequias y no pagan el préstamo”, indicó el dirigente de los trabajadores pasivos.
Alejandro agregó que no es dinero del Gobierno, sino son recursos de los trabajadores activos, que acumulan de manera individual cada mes para tener una pensión cuando concluya su vida laboral activa.
Aclaró que esperarán la convocatoria de la COB para tratar a profundidad este tema y determinar una posición, pero aseguró que será contraria a la disposición gubernamental.
Los jubilados a nivel nacional salieron en una marcha protestando contra esta última determinación del Gobierno, pero también en apoyo del proceso de institucionalización en la Caja Nacional de Salud.
LA PAZ/Fides
