Romero: Ministros renunciarán después de gabinete

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, anunció que en la reunión del gabinete ministerial, que se realizará el miércoles, los ministros presentarán su renuncia al presidente Evo Morales, y darle la libertad de elegir a sus nuevos colaboradores para la gestión 2017.
“Todos (los ministros) vamos a presentar nuestra carta de renuncia mañana aprovechando que es la última reunión de gabinete del periodo, y también para darle plena libertad al Presidente de elegir a sus colaboradores”, informó.
La autoridad de Gobierno explicó que Morales dará a conocer la composición del Gabinete ministerial, el lunes 23 de enero en La Paz.
“El presidente hará ajustes en función a la necesidad de renovar y dar oportunidad a otras personas y asumir nuevos desafíos, con nuevos perfiles”, aseguró.
Morales anunció cambios en su equipo de ministros en diciembre de 2016 en una conferencia de prensa en Cochabamba. El Presidente estimo que hay que hacer un cambio generacional y por otro lado indicó que algunos de sus colaboradores le comunicaron estar necesitados de una pausa para tratarse medicamente.
LA PAZ/Fides
Everything is very open with a very clear description of the challenges.
It was really informative. Your website is useful. Thank you for sharing!
Thank you for some other informative site. The place else may just
I am getting that type of information written in such a perfect means?
I’ve a challenge that I’m simply now running on, and I’ve been at the look out
for such information.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about network marketing.
Regards
I do trust all the ideas you’ve introduced to your post.
They’re very convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are too
brief for newbies. May you please extend them a bit from subsequent time?
Thanks for the post.
Great blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast! What web host
are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
I’m not certain the place you are getting your info, however good topic.
I needs to spend a while finding out more or working out more.
Thank you for excellent information I was
searching for this information for my mission.
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.
I’m quite certain I will learn many new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
If some one needs expert view concerning blogging and site-building
afterward i propose him/her to visit this webpage, Keep up
the nice job.
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on this blog
loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.