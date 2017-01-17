Fecha de publicación: Martes 17 de enero de 2017 -- 17:19

Romero: Ministros renunciarán después de gabinete

Gabinete de ministros del presidente Evo Morales. (APG)

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, anunció que en la reunión del gabinete ministerial, que se realizará el miércoles, los ministros presentarán su renuncia al presidente Evo Morales, y darle la libertad de elegir a sus nuevos colaboradores para la gestión 2017.

“Todos (los ministros) vamos a presentar nuestra carta de renuncia mañana aprovechando que es la última reunión de gabinete del periodo, y también para  darle plena libertad al Presidente de elegir a sus colaboradores”, informó.

La autoridad de Gobierno explicó que Morales dará a conocer la composición del Gabinete ministerial, el lunes 23 de enero en La Paz.

“El presidente hará ajustes en función a la necesidad de renovar y dar oportunidad a otras personas y asumir nuevos desafíos, con nuevos perfiles”, aseguró.

Morales anunció cambios en su equipo de ministros en diciembre de 2016 en una conferencia de prensa en Cochabamba. El Presidente estimo que hay que hacer un cambio generacional y por otro lado indicó que algunos de sus colaboradores le comunicaron estar necesitados de una pausa para tratarse medicamente.

LA PAZ/Fides

