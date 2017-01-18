Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 18 de enero de 2017 -- 16:25

Empresarios piden no especular sobre crédito a agricultores

Ronald Nostas, presidente de los empresarios privados. (APG)

Ronald Nostas, presidente de los empresarios privados. (APG)

El presidente de la Confederación de Empresarios Privados de Bolivia (CEPB), Ronald Nostas, pidió este miércoles, que no se especule con el crédito que dará las Administradoras de Fondos de Pensiones (AFP) para el sector productivo agrícola.

“Pido que se eviten las especulaciones para no generar malestar en la población, este es un hecho que va estar normado y va apoyar al aparato productivo del país”, indicó Nostas en Conferencia de prensa.

Para Nostas el utilizar estos recursos del fondo de pensiones, no es un riesgo, tomando en cuenta que estará reglamentado  y que este dinero se devolverá más sus intereses cumpliendo su objetivo de generar rentabilidad. “No hay riesgo con usar estos recursos, debido a que se devolverá con un interés”.

Además dijo que esta intención del Gobierno hay que saberla destacar debido a que está apoyando a un sector que necesita fondos. “No nos olvidemos que esos 150 millones de dólares implica el 1 % de los fondos que están establecidos de la Ley de Pensiones con hasta un cinco por ciento”.

El pasado lunes, el presidente Evo Morales anunció la creación del Fondo de Inversión con 150 millones de dólares del dinero que administran las AFP, con el fin de generar créditos a favor del sector agropecuario principalmente del oriente boliviano. La medida generó el rechazo de los sectores sociales, entre ellos la Confederación de Jubilados y la Central Obrera Boliviana.

LA PAZ/Fides

35 comments on “Empresarios piden no especular sobre crédito a agricultores

  1. This design is steller! You definitely know how to
    keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I
    was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job.
    I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
    Too cool!

    Responder

  5. My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a
    variety of websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform.

    I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net.
    Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it?
    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  7. May I simply say what a relief to uncover somebody that really understands what they are discussing on the net.
    You definitely understand how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
    More people really need to check this out
    and understand this side of your story. It’s surprising you’re not more popular since
    you most certainly have the gift.

    Responder

  8. I am really enjoying the theme/design of
    your website. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems?
    A couple of my blog readers have complained about my blog not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari.
    Do you have any advice to help fix this problem?

    Responder

  17. Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found a sea shell and
    gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to
    her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside
    and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
    LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell
    someone!

    Responder

  20. Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam feedback?
    If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
    I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any assistance is very
    much appreciated.

    Responder

  22. Greetings from California! I’m bored to death at work
    so I decided to browse your website on my iphone during lunch break.
    I really like the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait
    to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my mobile ..
    I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, fantastic site!

    Responder

  24. hello!,I really like your writing so so much! share we be in contact extra
    about your article on AOL? I require an expert in this area
    to resolve my problem. May be that’s you! Having a look forward to see you.

    Responder

  25. We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
    Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You
    have done a formidable process and our entire neighborhood will be grateful to you.

    Responder

  26. Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice whilst you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a weblog site?
    The account aided me a applicable deal. I were tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright
    clear concept

    Responder

  27. That is really attention-grabbing, You are an overly skilled blogger.
    I have joined your rss feed and stay up for in quest of extra of your
    excellent post. Additionally, I have shared your web site in my social networks

    Responder

  28. A person essentially assist to make significantly articles I’d state.

    That is the first time I frequented your website page and so
    far? I surprised with the analysis you made to create this
    particular submit incredible. Fantastic task!

    Responder

  29. Hello there! This post could not be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my good old room mate!
    He always kept talking about this. I will forward this write-up to him.

    Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!

    Responder

  33. Hiya! Quick question that’s completely off topic.
    Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks weird when viewing
    from my iphone. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to fix this problem.
    If you have any recommendations, please share.

    Thanks!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>