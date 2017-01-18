Empresarios piden no especular sobre crédito a agricultores

El presidente de la Confederación de Empresarios Privados de Bolivia (CEPB), Ronald Nostas, pidió este miércoles, que no se especule con el crédito que dará las Administradoras de Fondos de Pensiones (AFP) para el sector productivo agrícola.
“Pido que se eviten las especulaciones para no generar malestar en la población, este es un hecho que va estar normado y va apoyar al aparato productivo del país”, indicó Nostas en Conferencia de prensa.
Para Nostas el utilizar estos recursos del fondo de pensiones, no es un riesgo, tomando en cuenta que estará reglamentado y que este dinero se devolverá más sus intereses cumpliendo su objetivo de generar rentabilidad. “No hay riesgo con usar estos recursos, debido a que se devolverá con un interés”.
Además dijo que esta intención del Gobierno hay que saberla destacar debido a que está apoyando a un sector que necesita fondos. “No nos olvidemos que esos 150 millones de dólares implica el 1 % de los fondos que están establecidos de la Ley de Pensiones con hasta un cinco por ciento”.
El pasado lunes, el presidente Evo Morales anunció la creación del Fondo de Inversión con 150 millones de dólares del dinero que administran las AFP, con el fin de generar créditos a favor del sector agropecuario principalmente del oriente boliviano. La medida generó el rechazo de los sectores sociales, entre ellos la Confederación de Jubilados y la Central Obrera Boliviana.
LA PAZ/Fides
This design is steller! You definitely know how to
keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I
was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job.
I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
I have read so many articles or reviews concerning the blogger lovers but this
paragraph is really a fastidious article, keep it up.
Excellent article! We will be linking to this great content on our website.
Keep up the good writing.
Hi my family member! I want to say that this article is awesome,
nice written and come with almost all vital infos.
I’d like to peer extra posts like this .
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a
variety of websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform.
I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hello are using WordPress for your site platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you need any coding expertise
to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
May I simply say what a relief to uncover somebody that really understands what they are discussing on the net.
You definitely understand how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
More people really need to check this out
and understand this side of your story. It’s surprising you’re not more popular since
you most certainly have the gift.
I am really enjoying the theme/design of
your website. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems?
A couple of my blog readers have complained about my blog not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari.
Do you have any advice to help fix this problem?
Thanks designed for sharing such a pleasant opinion, piece of
writing is good, thats why i have read it fully
Your way of explaining the whole thing in this piece of writing is truly nice, every one can simply be aware of it, Thanks a lot.
If some one needs to be updated with latest technologies then he must be visit this site and be up to date
every day.
Hi there colleagues, its wonderful post on the topic of tutoringand entirely defined, keep it up all
the time.
Hey very nice blog!
Hello there, You have done an excellent job. I will certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends.
I am sure they will be benefited from this website.
great issues altogether, you just won a new reader. What could you recommend about your post that
you made some days ago? Any certain?
Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It in fact used to be a amusement account it.
Glance advanced to far delivered agreeable from you!
By the way, how can we keep in touch?
Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found a sea shell and
gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to
her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside
and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell
someone!
Hi there to every one, since I am genuinely keen of reading this weblog’s post to be updated regularly.
It carries nice stuff.
I am regular reader, how are you everybody?
This post posted at this web page is actually pleasant.
Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam feedback?
If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any assistance is very
much appreciated.
Amazing! Its truly remarkable piece of writing, I have got much clear idea
about from this piece of writing.
Greetings from California! I’m bored to death at work
so I decided to browse your website on my iphone during lunch break.
I really like the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait
to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my mobile ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, fantastic site!
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this article plus
the rest of the site is very good.
hello!,I really like your writing so so much! share we be in contact extra
about your article on AOL? I require an expert in this area
to resolve my problem. May be that’s you! Having a look forward to see you.
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You
have done a formidable process and our entire neighborhood will be grateful to you.
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice whilst you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a weblog site?
The account aided me a applicable deal. I were tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright
clear concept
That is really attention-grabbing, You are an overly skilled blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and stay up for in quest of extra of your
excellent post. Additionally, I have shared your web site in my social networks
A person essentially assist to make significantly articles I’d state.
That is the first time I frequented your website page and so
far? I surprised with the analysis you made to create this
particular submit incredible. Fantastic task!
Hello there! This post could not be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my good old room mate!
He always kept talking about this. I will forward this write-up to him.
Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
Hi my loved one! I want to say that this article is amazing, great written and come with almost
all significant infos. I’d like to see extra posts like
this .
Heya i’m ffor the first time here. I came across this board andd I find It truly useful & itt helped me out a lot.
I hope to give something back and aid others like you hellped me.
My web sjte :: printed leggins
I have read so many articles concerning the blogger lovers however this piece of writing is genuinely a nice post,
keep it up.
Hiya! Quick question that’s completely off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks weird when viewing
from my iphone. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to fix this problem.
If you have any recommendations, please share.
Thanks!
Fastidious response in return of this question with real arguments and describing the whole thing about that.
my blog post Cleveland
I was able to find good info from your blog articles.