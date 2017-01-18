Gobierno aclara que créditos para el agro usarán 1% del fondo de pensiones

El ministro de Economía, Luis Arce, aclaró el martes que solo se usará 1% del fondo de pensiones para otorgar créditos agropecuarios y dijo que ese dinero, que asciende a 150 millones de dólares, obtendrá ganancias que permitirán mejores rentas para los jubilados, tomando en cuenta que atraerán mayores intereses que los ofertados en el mercado abierto.
“Cuánto estamos llevando a este fondo, 150 millones de dólares, es decir el 1% del total del sistema de pensiones”, remarcó Arce en conferencia de prensa.
Arce dijo que actualmente el sistema financiero oferta intereses de hasta 3% para la colocación de dinero y los denominados “bonos del tesoro” llegan a 4%, por lo que el 9% y 7%, que pagarán los agricultores al fondo de pensiones, es un mejor negocio para aumentar las ganancias de los aportes que hacen los trabajadores.
Recordó que el interés del crédito a favor del agro para inversión será de 7% anual y para gastos de operación 9%, ambos con un plazo de hasta 10 años.
La Ley de Servicios Financieros establece que se puede utilizar el 5% del fondo de pensiones en proyectos productivos, siempre y cuando sea en favor de la pequeña y mediana empresa del país, recordó Arce.
No obstante, insistió que para la otorgación de créditos a favor del agro solo se requerirá el 1% del fondo de pensiones, cuyo monto suma 150 millones de dólares, de un total de 14.172 millones de dólares.
“No estamos yendo al 5% como permite la Ley, por el principio de diversificación que debe tener un fondo”, sustentó.
Ratificó que la iniciativa incluye tres mecanismos para proteger el 100% del capital del fondo de pensiones que será utilizado en los créditos a favor del agro.
El primer mecanismo -dijo- establece que solo se usarán 100 millones de dólares para los créditos agropecuarios y los restantes 50 millones de dólares serán reinvertidos en el mercado de valores por las AFP’s, con el objetivo de recuperar intereses adicionales por otras vías.
Agregó que el segundo mecanismo de protección establece que los productores, para acceder al crédito deben presentar un contrato de venta de su producción, firmado con los empresarios agroindustriales, sector que debe garantizar 30% del crédito.
Además, dijo que otro 30% del crédito será garantizado por el fondo de garantía creado con las utilidades de los banqueros para créditos de vivienda social, pero que también servirá para estos créditos agropecuarios.
“El 100% de este fondo está garantizado”, subrayó.
LA PAZ/Con datos Min Eco.
