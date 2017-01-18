Ministro de Turismo: El Dakar genera más de 140 millones de dólares

El Dakar 2017, que pasó por Bolivia entre el 6 y 10 enero, generó ingresos de 140 millones de dólares, un flujo de 323.000 turistas, nacionales e internacionales, y movió más de 1,5 millones de espectadores que recibieron a los pilotos de esa competencia mundial en las diferentes regiones por las que corrieron, informó el miércoles el ministro de Culturas, Marko Machicao.
“En cuanto al movimiento económico que el Dakar ha dejado el 2017 asciende a 140.010.000 dólares que han sido movilizados a lo largo de los casi 5 días que ha formado la competencia en nuestro territorio”, precisó en conferencia de prensa.
Explicó que los datos fueron establecidos en un trabajo coordinado con el Instituto Nacional de Estadísticas (INE) y el Banco Central de Bolivia.
El Ministro de Culturas informó que esa competencia internacional movilizó a 1.529.000 espectadores “a lo largo de la ruta” y precisó que de ellos, 322.765 son turistas nacionales e internacionales
Machicao informó que del total de ingresos, 114 millones de dólares impactaron en el área de servicios turísticos; 11 a la actividad de combustible y transporte privado y particular; 14 en el comercio, como la venta de suvenires, prendas de vestir, accesorios, lentes, bloqueadores solares; y 560.000 dólares por peaje para recorrer el país y seguir esa competencia.
El Ministro de Culturas aseguró que Bolivia invirtió 8 millones de dólares en esa competencia mundial, generó 140 millones, que dejaron en impuestos para el país 14 millones de dólares.
Por otra parte, Machicao explicó que al menos 70 cadenas televisivas transmitieron esa competencia; además de 195 medios de comunicación, que acreditaron 332 periodistas internacionales para la cobertura correspondiente.
“Podemos confirmar que el Dakar del 2017 ha sido un éxito en el país, en lo económico, en el orgullo nacional, en la generación de esa tricolor, un éxito para el empresariado privado, para el comerciante, para gremialista, pero también en lo deportivo”, remarcó.
El Dakar 2017 pasó por cuarta vez consecutiva por Bolivia, recorriendo caminos de Tupiza, Uyuni, Oruro, y La Paz.
LA PAZ/Tomado de ABI
