Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 18 de enero de 2017 -- 11:28

Paro indefinido en la “Caja” a partir del 24 de enero

Movilización de la CNS en La Paz. (APG)

Movilización de la CNS en La Paz. (APG)

Los trabajadores y personal médico de la Caja Nacional de Salud (CNS) determinó este miércoles ingresara en un par indefinido de actividades a partir de martes 24 de enero exigiendo la rebnuncia del gerente General de la institución aseguradora, Alfredo Jordán.

El secretario Ejecutivo de la Federación Sindical de Médicos y Ramas Afines de Bolivia (Fesinras), Marco Ayala dijo que: “ingresaremos en paro indefinido a partir del 24 de enero ante la negativa de la ministra de Salud, Ariana Campero de destituir al ingeniero Jordán de Gerencia General de la CNS”.

Ayala aclaró que toda negociación con su sector será mediante la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) y no como quería la Ministra de Salud con las federaciones de trabajadores y de los médicos.

También indicó que la COB estaría gestionado una entrevista con el presidente Evo Morales para explicarle la situación de la aseguradora de salud y porque debe ser una ligada a la institución quien la dirija.

El conflicto comenzó en diciembre de 2016  con un paro de 24 horas y continúa en 2017 con otras medidas similares.

LA PAZ/Fides

 

