Ratifican en la Asamblea Legislativa a Gonzáles y Montaño

José Alberto Gonzáles y Gabriela Montaño fueron ratificados como presidentes de la Cámara de Senadores y Diputados, respectivamente, informó este miércoles la también recién elegida jefa de bancada del Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) en el Senado, Nélida Sifuentes.
“Se ha ratificado en consenso y en unanimidad a las presidencias en ambas cámaras senadores y diputados. La Paz, Gringo; Santa Cruz, Gabriela”, informó Sifuentes, quien precisó que, a partir de ello, se definirán las presidencias de las comisiones que le corresponden al MAS.
También informó que se designó al jefe de la bancada del MAS de Diputados, que recayó en el potosino David Ramos.
Asimismo, Sifuentes aseveró que ambos presidentes fueron ratificados por unanimidad y la decisión ya fue informada a Evo Morales.
Explicó que el resto de las directivas se conformará en equidad entre regiones. La parlamentaria indicó también que ella fue elegida como jefa de Bancada del MAS en el Senado, mientras que el diputado David Ramos fue elegido como jefe de Bancada en Diputados.
LA PAZ/Fides
