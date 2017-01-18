Renuncia de forma irrevocable la ministra de Medio Ambiente y Aguas, Alexandra Moreira

La ministra de Medio Ambiente y aguas, Alexandra Moreira presento su renuncia irrevocable la tarde del miércoles ante el presidente Evo Morales y de esa manera evitó presentarse al acto de interpelación que se desarrollará en la Asamblea Legislativa.
“Presenté mi renuncia irrevocable al Ministerio de Medio Ambientes y Agua, y puse a disposición mi cargo para que presidente Evo Morales elija otra persona. Es una decisión que la vine postergando desde noviembre y fue adoptada por temas personales”, afirmó Moreira en Palacio de Gobierno.
La misma Moreira fue la que informó que el Presidente le aceptó la renuncia, que fue personal y no involucra a sus colegas que asumirán la misma decisión el próximo domingo.
Dijo que ya no es funcionaria del Gobierno por lo que no asistirá al acto de interpelación que se desarrollará en la Asamblea Legislativa la tarde del este miércoles y en la que Moreira debía explicar la crisis del agua en La Paz.
Moreira dijo que se va del Gobierno “una vez que los 94 barrios que estaban con racionamiento de agua ya regularizaron el suministro y cumplí con mi tarea”.
La ahora exministra de Medio Ambiente y aguas fue criticada por su acción tardía en la crisis del agua que atraviesan las ciudades de La Paz y El Alto de desde noviembre de 2016.
LA PAZ/Fides
