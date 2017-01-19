Fecha de publicación: Jueves 19 de enero de 2017 -- 17:20

Brasil: muere en accidente el juez que supervisaba la investigación en Petrobras

El magistrado de la Corte Suprema de Brasil Teori Zavascki. (Infobae)

El magistrado de la Corte Suprema de Brasil Teori Zavascki falleció este jueves en un accidente a bordo de una avioneta que se precipitó en la costa de Río de Janeiro.

El hijo de Zavascki le confirmó a la BBC que su padre viajaba en la aeronave que cayó en el océano, cerca de la ciudad costera de Paraty.

El magistrado tenía 68 años y era miembro de la Corte Suprema desde 2012, tras ser nombrado por la expresidenta Dilma Rousseff.

Zavascki era el encargado de supervisar la investigación de corrupción dentro de la empresa estatal Petrobras.

La supuesta red de corrupción, llamada “Lava Jato”, involucraba a empresas del sector de la construcción y a políticos de alto perfil en Brasil.

En estos días, Zavascki iba a decidir si admitía como evidencia los testimonios de unos 80 ejecutivos que trabajaban en la compañía de construcción sudamericana Odebrecht.

La empresa admitió haber pagado sobornos para conseguir contratos en 12 países alrededor del mundo.

Tomado de BBC

