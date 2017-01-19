Brasil: muere en accidente el juez que supervisaba la investigación en Petrobras

El magistrado de la Corte Suprema de Brasil Teori Zavascki falleció este jueves en un accidente a bordo de una avioneta que se precipitó en la costa de Río de Janeiro.
El hijo de Zavascki le confirmó a la BBC que su padre viajaba en la aeronave que cayó en el océano, cerca de la ciudad costera de Paraty.
El magistrado tenía 68 años y era miembro de la Corte Suprema desde 2012, tras ser nombrado por la expresidenta Dilma Rousseff.
Zavascki era el encargado de supervisar la investigación de corrupción dentro de la empresa estatal Petrobras.
La supuesta red de corrupción, llamada “Lava Jato”, involucraba a empresas del sector de la construcción y a políticos de alto perfil en Brasil.
En estos días, Zavascki iba a decidir si admitía como evidencia los testimonios de unos 80 ejecutivos que trabajaban en la compañía de construcción sudamericana Odebrecht.
La empresa admitió haber pagado sobornos para conseguir contratos en 12 países alrededor del mundo.
Tomado de BBC
I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality
articles or weblog posts on this sort of house .
Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this site.
Reading this information So i am satisfied to express that I’ve a very
good uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed.
I so much for sure will make sure to do not omit this
web site and provides it a look regularly.
Excellent weblog here! Also your website rather a lot up fast!
What host are you using? Can I am getting your affiliate link on your host?
I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
I think this is among the most significant information for me.
And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark on some general things, The
site style is ideal, the articles is really great : D.
Good job, cheers
Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful article.
Thanks for providing this info.
What’s up, this weekend is nice in support of me, because this moment i am reading this enormous informative piece of
writing here at my home.
Hi there, I want to subscribe for this blog to take latest updates, therefore where
can i do it please help.
whoah this weblog is magnificent i love studying your articles.
Stay up the good work! You know, a lot of persons are looking
around for this info, you can help them greatly.
Great article, exactly what I needed.
Helpful info. Lucky me I found your web site accidentally, and I’m stunned
why this accident didn’t happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
Hi to every single one, it’s truly a fastidious for me to
pay a visit this web page, it consists of precious
Information.
Hello Dear, are you truly visiting this site regularly, if so then you will without doubt take fastidious experience.
Ahaa, its pleasant discussion regarding this paragraph here at this website, I have read all
that, so now me also commenting at this place.
Good post. I learn something new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon every day.
It’s always helpful to read through articles from other authors and use a little something from other web sites.
great post, very informative. I ponder why the opposite experts of this sector don’t realize this.
You must continue your writing. I’m sure, you have a huge readers’ base already!
What i do not understood is if truth be told how you
are no longer really much more smartly-liked than you might be
now. You are so intelligent. You understand therefore considerably with regards to this subject, made
me for my part consider it from numerous varied angles.
Its like men and women aren’t involved unless it’s something to do with Woman gaga!
Your own stuffs nice. Always care for it up!
Hi there, this weekend is good in support of me, since this moment i am reading this great informative post here at my house.
Very quickly this website will be famous among all blogging users, due to it’s pleasant articles or reviews
Good web site you’ve got here.. It’s difficult to find high-quality
writing like yours nowadays. I honestly appreciate people like you!
Take care!!
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading
it, you’re a great author.I will make certain to bookmark your
blog and will often come back down the road. I want to encourage
yourself to continue your great posts, have a nice weekend!
What’s up mates, how is all, and what you desire to say concerning this piece of writing,
in my view its genuinely remarkable for me.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on hours
sleep. Regards
What’s up, this weekend is pleasant for me, as this time i am reading this great informative paragraph here at my house.
I could not resist commenting. Well written!
It’s in fact very complex in this busy life to listen news on TV, therefore I only use internet
for that purpose, and obtain the hottest information.
Nice post. I used to be checking continuously this weblog and I’m inspired!
Extremely useful info particularly the remaining phase I deal with such info
much. I used to be looking for this particular information for a very lengthy time.
Thank you and good luck.
Hi there, after reading this awesome paragraph
i am too happy to share my know-how here with mates.