COB: En emergencia contra el preaviso, el préstamo a los agropecuarios y la Caja

El ampliado de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) determinó este jueves en Sucre declararse en estado de emergencia contra la resolución del Tribunal Constitucional que permite el preaviso como forma de despido, el manejo de administración de la Caja Nacional de Salud (CNS) y por el intento del Gobierno de prestar recursos de los fondos de pensiones a los agroindustriales, informó el ejecutivo de organización sindical, Guido Mitma.
“En el tema del fallo del Tribunal Constitucional los trabajadores repudiamos el accionar de los vocales, en el caso del préstamo a los agropecuarios decimos que no se puede capitalizar a los capitalizadores y en caso de la CNS ratificamos nuestras resoluciones del congreso de Cochabamba, por eso declaramos nuestro estado de emergencia”, detalló Mitma.
El dirigente de los trabajadores dijo que de inmediato una comisión jurídica iniciará la tramitación de un juicio de responsabilidades contra los vocales Rudy Flores y Neldy Andrade por ser quienes emitieron la resolución que reactiva los preavisos como forma de despido de los empleados.
Sobre el conflicto de la caja indicó “debe irse el señor Alfredo Jordán y asumir el segundo al mando hasta que se resuelva como implantar las resoluciones de Cochabamba donde tratamos el conflicto de la Caja y como salir de su crisis”.
El también dirigente minero dijo que se rechazó de plano el crédito a los agropecuarios, por considerar un sector demasiado riesgoso para invertir los recursos de los trabajadores.
Subrayó que las movilizaciones están sujetas a la respuesta del presidente Evo Morales al pedido de reunión.
“En caso de que no nos respondan nuestro pedido de reunión el presidente Morales comenzaremos la organización de nuestras movilizaciones, marchas, paro y todos nuestros recursos”, sostuvo Mitma.
SUCRE/Loyola-Fides p@
Hello there! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog.
Is it very hard to set up your own blog?
I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick.
I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to
start. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? With thanks
Excellent way of describing, and nice post to get data on the topic of my presentation subject, which i am going to deliver in college.
bookmarked!!, I love your blog!
Wow! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a totally different subject but it has
pretty much the same layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!
Keep on writing, great job!
It’s actually a nice and helpful piece of information. I am
satisfied that you just shared this useful info with us.
Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Hi to all, it’s actually a pleasant for me to visit
this web site, it consists of important Information.
If you want to obtain a good deal from this article then you have to apply these strategies to
your won web site.
Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my
iPad and tested to see if it can survive a thirty foot drop, just so
she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83
views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and
now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the
same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
Thanks!
It’s very straightforward to find out any topic on net
as compared to textbooks, as I found this article at
this web site.
This paragraph will assist the internet visitors for creating new blog or even a weblog
from start to end.
Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News.
Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Many thanks
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is valuable and everything. But
think of if you added some great images or video clips to give
your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and clips,
this blog could undeniably be one of the greatest
in its field. Good blog!
Hello, Neat post. There is a problem with your website in web explorer,
may check this? IE still is the market chief and a huge component to other folks will pass over your
great writing due to this problem.
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this web site regularly, this website is genuinely fastidious and the
people are really sharing nice thoughts.
I think that what you posted was very logical. However, what about this?
what if you were to write a killer title? I am not saying your information is not good, but suppose you added a
headline that makes people want more? I mean RadioFides.com | COB: En emergencia contra el preaviso, el préstamo a los agropecuarios y la Caja is kinda vanilla.
You ought to glance at Yahoo’s front page and watch how they write news headlines to
grab viewers to open the links. You might add a
related video or a picture or two to grab people excited about
everything’ve written. In my opinion, it might make your posts a little livelier.
You really make it seem so easy along with your presentation but I in finding this matter to be actually
one thing which I think I would never understand.
It seems too complicated and extremely large
for me. I’m taking a look ahead to your subsequent submit, I’ll try to get the grasp of it!
Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked
hard on. Any suggestions?
I’m curious to find out what blog system you’re utilizing?
I’m having some small security problems with my latest blog and
I would like to find something more safeguarded. Do you
have any solutions?
Hey fantastic website! Does running a blog similar
to this take a massive amount work? I have no knowledge of programming but I was hoping to start my own blog in the near future.
Anyhow, should you have any recommendations or techniques for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off subject nevertheless I just needed to ask.
Thank you!
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all people you really know
what you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Please additionally discuss with my web
site =). We will have a hyperlink change agreement among us
Thanks for finally talking about > RadioFides.com | COB:
En emergencia contra el preaviso, el préstamo a los agropecuarios y la Caja < Loved it!
It’s very easy to find out any topic on net as compared to textbooks, as I found this post
at this web site.
Hi there Dear, are you actually visiting
this website daily, if so afterward you will without doubt obtain nice know-how.
I’m now not sure the place you’re getting your information, however great
topic. I must spend a while finding out much more or understanding more.
Thank you for great information I was in search of this info for
my mission.
I am sure this post has touched all the internet
visitors, its really really good piece of writing
on building up new web site.
I have read so many posts regarding the blogger lovers however this article is truly a pleasant
post, keep it up.
Remarkable! Its in fact amazing article, I have got much clear idea about
from this post.
Hello, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot
of spam feedback? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any
help is very much appreciated.
What’s up to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit of this
web site; this web site contains amazing and genuinely fine information designed for readers.
I feel that is one of the so much vital information for
me. And i’m happy studying your article. But want to statement on few common things,
The site taste is ideal, the articles is actually nice : D.
Excellent task, cheers
Hey there, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your website in Firefox, it looks fine but when opening
in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added”
checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Bless you!
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your article. I wanted to write a little comment to support you.