Fecha de publicación: Jueves 19 de enero de 2017 -- 17:28

COB: En emergencia contra el preaviso, el préstamo a los agropecuarios y la Caja

Marcha de la COB por las calles de Sucre. (Loyola)

Marcha de la COB por las calles de Sucre. (Loyola)

El ampliado de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) determinó este jueves en Sucre declararse en estado de emergencia contra la resolución del Tribunal Constitucional que permite el preaviso como forma de despido, el manejo de administración de la Caja Nacional de Salud (CNS) y por el intento del Gobierno de prestar recursos  de los fondos de pensiones a los agroindustriales, informó el ejecutivo de organización sindical, Guido Mitma.

“En el tema del fallo del Tribunal Constitucional los trabajadores repudiamos el accionar de los vocales, en el caso del préstamo a los agropecuarios decimos que no se puede capitalizar a los capitalizadores y en caso de la CNS ratificamos nuestras resoluciones del congreso de Cochabamba, por eso declaramos nuestro estado de emergencia”, detalló Mitma.

El dirigente de los trabajadores dijo que de inmediato una comisión jurídica iniciará la tramitación de un juicio de responsabilidades contra los vocales Rudy Flores y Neldy Andrade por ser quienes emitieron la resolución que reactiva los preavisos como forma de despido de los empleados.

Sobre el conflicto de la caja indicó “debe irse el señor Alfredo Jordán y asumir el segundo al mando hasta que se resuelva como implantar las resoluciones de Cochabamba donde tratamos el conflicto de la Caja y como salir de su crisis”.

El también dirigente minero dijo que se rechazó de plano el crédito a los agropecuarios, por considerar un sector demasiado riesgoso para invertir los recursos de los trabajadores.

Subrayó que las movilizaciones están sujetas a la respuesta del presidente Evo Morales al pedido de reunión.

“En caso de que no nos respondan nuestro pedido de reunión el presidente Morales comenzaremos la organización de nuestras movilizaciones, marchas, paro y todos nuestros recursos”, sostuvo Mitma.

SUCRE/Loyola-Fides p@
