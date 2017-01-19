Fecha de publicación: Jueves 19 de enero de 2017 -- 18:08

Envían a la cárcel a la Alcaldesa de Guayanamerin

La alcaldesa de Guayanamerin, Helen Gorayeb. (Archivo)

El fiscal Departamental del Beni, Edil Robles, informó el jueves que el juez, José Luís Vaca, dispuso la detención preventiva de la alcaldesa de Guayramerin, Helen Gorayeb, en la carceleta Las Palmas, de ese municipio, imputada por delitos de conducta antieconómica e incumplimiento de deberes.

“El juez ordenó la detención preventiva de la máxima autoridad de la Alcaldía de Guayaramerín y a partir de este momento las investigaciones se centran en una etapa preparatoria”, explicó el Fiscal beniano.

“Los delitos son conducta antieconómica, incumplimiento de deberes, que generalmente cometen las autoridades cuando no se cumplen los procedimientos, no se ejecutan los proyectos”, agregó Robles.

El martes pasado, la alcaldesa de Guayaramerín fue aprehendida, en el marco de una investigación por supuesta corrupción en la ejecución de proyectos del programa gubernamental “Evo cumple”, que debían desarrollarse en ese municipio de la provincia Vaca Díez, al norte del Beni.

Informó que las obras no ejecutadas son el mercado municipal, la plaza de la Tradición y dos unidades educativas.

Explicó que antes de Gorayeb, también fue aprehendido, por ese mismo caso, el secretario administrativo y financiero de ese municipio, Jorge Toledo.

TRINIDAD/Con datos de ABI

