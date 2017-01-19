Fecha de publicación: Jueves 19 de enero de 2017 -- 18:06

Las denuncias de violencia contra mujeres llegan a un 90% en Potosí

La violencia hacia mujeres llega a casi un 90 por ciento en Potosí. (Internet)

En 2016, en el departamento de Potosí, la secretaria de Desarrollo Humano de la Gobernación atendió 3.945 casos de violencia intrafamiliar, del total, 3.615 casos (casi un 90 por ciento) fueron hacia mujeres y apenas 330 (casi 10 por ciento) corresponde a varones.

“El total del departamento, casos atendidos, en temas de violencia a varones se ha atendido 330, mujeres 3.615 casos atendidos hay. En el caso de los varones estamos llegando a un 10 por ciento”, informó el secretario de Desarrollo Humano de Gobernación, Edilberto Chambi, según un reporte de radio Fides Potosí.

La mayoría del total de los casos de violencia se presentó en la región sudeste del departamento.

Chambi señaló que en la región del sudoeste potosino se atendió un total de 500 casos, en el sector sud 189 casos, en la región norte 193 casos y en el centro 265.

El funcionario aseguró que los casos de la violencia contra hombres se registraron más en el norte del departamento.

Potosí/Fides

