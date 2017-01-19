Fecha de publicación: Jueves 19 de enero de 2017 -- 18:24

Presidente del TCP: Magistrados Flores y Andrade deben asumir las consecuencias de su fallo

Oswaldo Valencia, presidente del TCP. (CDS)

Oswaldo Valencia, presidente del TCP. (CDS)

El presidente del Tribunal Constitucional Plurinacional (TCP), Oswaldo Valencia, advirtió este jueves que los magistrados Ruddy Flores y Neldy Andrade deberán asumir consecuencias jurídicas, por su fallo sobre la validez del preaviso como forma de despido a un trabajador.

“El fallo de la sentencia 907 viene ser un caso aislado, a raíz de cual los magistrados quienes firman, el doctor Ruddy Flores y la doctora Neldy Andrade, tendrán que asumir las consecuencias jurídicas que correspondan  por cuanto se apartaron de un entendimiento sólido y vinculante que tenía el Tribunal Constitucional y que no ha variado”, dijo.

Flores y Andrade emitieron la sentencia 907/2016 en que ratificaron la legalidad de un preaviso otorgado por la empresa Petrobrás a una trabajadora, cuya madre tiene discapacidad.

El presidente del TCP aseveró que los magistrados Flores y Andrade se apartaron de la jurisprudencia determinada en la sentencia 1262/2013, pero no se puede modificar el fallo con el cual se perjudicó a la trabajadora de Petrobrás.

Valencia aseguró que la cuestionada sentencia 907/2016 quedó como un caso aislado, puesto que la Sala Plena del TCP se reunió y acordó que la sentencia 1262/2013 continúa como referencia jurisprudencial.  

LA PAZ/Agencias.

44 comments on “Presidente del TCP: Magistrados Flores y Andrade deben asumir las consecuencias de su fallo

  1. After I initially commented I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and
    from now on whenever a comment is added I get four emails
    with the same comment. There has to be a means you can remove me from that
    service? Thanks!

    Responder

  4. Heya! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new
    iphone! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts!

    Carry on the excellent work!

    Responder

  9. Hi there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this
    site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had
    problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
    I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

    Responder

  10. Hey There. I found your blog the use of msn. That is a really neatly written article.
    I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to learn extra of your helpful information. Thank you
    for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.

    Responder

  11. I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
    I don’t know who you are but definitely you’re going
    to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!

    Responder

  15. I’ve been surfing on-line more than three hours today, but I by no means discovered any interesting article like yours.
    It is pretty value enough for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content
    material as you probably did, the net will probably be a lot more useful than ever before.

    Responder

  16. Hi just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let
    you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly.
    I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results.

    Responder

  27. Hello there I am so excited I found your weblog, I really found you by accident, while I was looking on Digg
    for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for a fantastic
    post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I
    don’t have time to browse it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS feeds,
    so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up
    the superb work.

    Responder

  28. Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book
    in it or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that,
    this is great blog. A great read. I will certainly be
    back.

    Responder

  29. Hello there! This article couldn’t be written much better!
    Looking at this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
    He always kept talking about this. I most certainly will forward this
    article to him. Fairly certain he will have a great read. Thanks for sharing!

    Responder

  30. You can definitely see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe.
    At all times go after your heart.

    Responder

  31. Howdy! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I genuinely enjoy
    reading through your articles. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the
    same subjects? Appreciate it!

    Responder

  32. I believe what you published was very reasonable.
    However, what about this? what if you added a little
    content? I mean, I don’t want to tell you how to run your website,
    but what if you added a title that makes people want more?
    I mean RadioFides.com | Presidente del TCP: Magistrados Flores y Andrade deben asumir las
    consecuencias de su fallo is kinda plain. You ought to glance
    at Yahoo’s home page and see how they create
    post titles to grab people to open the links. You might add a video or a related picture or two to grab readers excited about everything’ve got to say.

    Just my opinion, it could bring your blog a little livelier.

    Responder

  34. After going over a handful of the blog posts on your site, I
    really like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it
    to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Please check out my website as well and let me know how
    you feel.

    Responder

  35. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your web
    site and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
    Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.

    Responder

  36. Hi, I do think this is a great website. I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going to
    return once again since I book marked it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be
    rich and continue to help other people.

    Responder

  37. I just like the valuable information you provide on your articles.
    I’ll bookmark your blog and test again here frequently.

    I’m fairly certain I will learn many new stuff proper right here!
    Best of luck for the next!

    Responder

  39. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though
    you relied on the video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your
    site when you could be giving us something informative to read?

    Responder

  40. Hi there, I found your site by way of Google even as searching
    for a related subject, your web site came
    up, it appears good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

    Hi there, just was aware of your blog thru
    Google, and found that it’s really informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.

    I’ll be grateful when you proceed this in future.

    A lot of other folks will probably be benefited out of your writing.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  41. My spouse and I stumbled over here from a different website
    and thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so
    i am just following you. Look forward to going over
    your web page for a second time.

    Responder

  43. I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your site.
    It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant
    for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme?
    Outstanding work!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>