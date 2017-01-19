Presidente del TCP: Magistrados Flores y Andrade deben asumir las consecuencias de su fallo

El presidente del Tribunal Constitucional Plurinacional (TCP), Oswaldo Valencia, advirtió este jueves que los magistrados Ruddy Flores y Neldy Andrade deberán asumir consecuencias jurídicas, por su fallo sobre la validez del preaviso como forma de despido a un trabajador.
“El fallo de la sentencia 907 viene ser un caso aislado, a raíz de cual los magistrados quienes firman, el doctor Ruddy Flores y la doctora Neldy Andrade, tendrán que asumir las consecuencias jurídicas que correspondan por cuanto se apartaron de un entendimiento sólido y vinculante que tenía el Tribunal Constitucional y que no ha variado”, dijo.
Flores y Andrade emitieron la sentencia 907/2016 en que ratificaron la legalidad de un preaviso otorgado por la empresa Petrobrás a una trabajadora, cuya madre tiene discapacidad.
El presidente del TCP aseveró que los magistrados Flores y Andrade se apartaron de la jurisprudencia determinada en la sentencia 1262/2013, pero no se puede modificar el fallo con el cual se perjudicó a la trabajadora de Petrobrás.
Valencia aseguró que la cuestionada sentencia 907/2016 quedó como un caso aislado, puesto que la Sala Plena del TCP se reunió y acordó que la sentencia 1262/2013 continúa como referencia jurisprudencial.
LA PAZ/Agencias.
After I initially commented I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and
from now on whenever a comment is added I get four emails
with the same comment. There has to be a means you can remove me from that
service? Thanks!
Awesome post.
This website was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I
have found something which helped me. Kudos!
Heya! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new
iphone! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts!
Carry on the excellent work!
Hi all, here every one is sharing these knowledge, so it’s
nice to read this website, and I used to pay a visit this web site all the time.
I’m gone to convey my little brother, that he should also visit this blog on regular
basis to get updated from latest news update.
Every weekend i used to pay a visit this web site, because i want enjoyment, since this this web page conations in fact nice
funny material too.
Aw, this was a really nice post. Spending some time and
actual effort to create a good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a lot and don’t seem to get nearly anything
done.
Hi there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this
site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had
problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Hey There. I found your blog the use of msn. That is a really neatly written article.
I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to learn extra of your helpful information. Thank you
for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
I don’t know who you are but definitely you’re going
to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
This is a topic that’s near to my heart… Many thanks!
Where are your contact details though?
Having read this I thought it was really informative.
I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this content together.
I once again find myself spending way too much time
both reading and leaving comments. But so what, it was still worth it!
Generally I don’t learn article on blogs, however I
would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and
do it! Your writing style has been amazed
me. Thank you, quite nice article.
I’ve been surfing on-line more than three hours today, but I by no means discovered any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty value enough for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content
material as you probably did, the net will probably be a lot more useful than ever before.
Hi just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let
you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was wondering what all is
required to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would
cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% positive.
Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Cheers
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all people you actually know what you’re talking about!
Bookmarked. Kindly also discuss with my website =).
We could have a link trade contract among us
Everyone loves it whenever people get together and share views.
Great site, keep it up!
What’s up Dear, are you genuinely visiting
this website regularly, if so then you will without doubt take pleasant
know-how.
I am really glad to glance at this blog posts
which contains tons of valuable information, thanks for providing
such information.
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this web site daily, this web page is actually pleasant and the users are really
sharing good thoughts.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this post
and also the rest of the site is also very good.
For the reason that the admin of this site is working,
no doubt very soon it will be renowned, due to its quality
contents.
What a data of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable know-how about unexpected
feelings.
I am truly thankful to the holder of this web page who has shared this wonderful paragraph at at this place.
Hello there I am so excited I found your weblog, I really found you by accident, while I was looking on Digg
for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for a fantastic
post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I
don’t have time to browse it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS feeds,
so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up
the superb work.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book
in it or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that,
this is great blog. A great read. I will certainly be
back.
Hello there! This article couldn’t be written much better!
Looking at this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He always kept talking about this. I most certainly will forward this
article to him. Fairly certain he will have a great read. Thanks for sharing!
You can definitely see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe.
At all times go after your heart.
Howdy! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I genuinely enjoy
reading through your articles. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the
same subjects? Appreciate it!
I believe what you published was very reasonable.
However, what about this? what if you added a little
content? I mean, I don’t want to tell you how to run your website,
but what if you added a title that makes people want more?
I mean RadioFides.com | Presidente del TCP: Magistrados Flores y Andrade deben asumir las
consecuencias de su fallo is kinda plain. You ought to glance
at Yahoo’s home page and see how they create
post titles to grab people to open the links. You might add a video or a related picture or two to grab readers excited about everything’ve got to say.
Just my opinion, it could bring your blog a little livelier.
Your style is very unique compared to other folks
I’ve read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this
site.
After going over a handful of the blog posts on your site, I
really like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it
to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Please check out my website as well and let me know how
you feel.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your web
site and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
Hi, I do think this is a great website. I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going to
return once again since I book marked it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be
rich and continue to help other people.
I just like the valuable information you provide on your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and test again here frequently.
I’m fairly certain I will learn many new stuff proper right here!
Best of luck for the next!
I just like the valuable info you supply to your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and take a look at again here regularly.
I am slightly certain I’ll be told a lot of new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the following!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though
you relied on the video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your
site when you could be giving us something informative to read?
Hi there, I found your site by way of Google even as searching
for a related subject, your web site came
up, it appears good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, just was aware of your blog thru
Google, and found that it’s really informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.
I’ll be grateful when you proceed this in future.
A lot of other folks will probably be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!
My spouse and I stumbled over here from a different website
and thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so
i am just following you. Look forward to going over
your web page for a second time.
Every weekend i used to pay a visit this website, because
i wish for enjoyment, as this this web page conations truly pleasant
funny information too.
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your site.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant
for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme?
Outstanding work!
Post writing is also a excitement, if you know then you can write or else it is difficult to write.