Donald Trump: “La protección nos llevará a mayor prosperidad y fortaleza”

Donald Trump hizo una defensa del proteccionismo y anunció un mayor gasto en infraestructura en su primer discurso como 45° presidente de Estados Unidos. “La protección nos llevará a mayor prosperidad y fortaleza”, dijo en un discurso que tuvo episodios demagógicos.
“Toda decisión sobre comercio, impuestos, migración, asuntos extranjeros, será hecha para beneficiar a los trabajadores y familias estadounidenses. Tenemos que proteger a nuestras fronteras de los saqueos de otros países, haciendo nuestros productos, robando nuestras compañías y destruyendo nuestros empleos”, dijo Trump.
Trump anunció un mayor gasto en infraestructura. “Construiremos super carreteras, puentes, aeropuertos, túneles y vías ferroviarias por toda nuestra maravillosa nación”, dijo.
En ese sentido, señaló que estas obras se realizarán con “mano de obra estadounidense”. “Vamos a seguir dos reglas sencillas: compren productos estadounidenses y empleen a los estadounidenses”, indicó.
Por otro lado, señaló que erradicará el terrorismo “de la faz de la tierra”. “Vamos a recalcar todas las alianzas y forjar nuevas, vamos a unir al mundo civilizado, en contra del terrorismo islámico radical, el cual vamos a erradicar totalmente de la faz de la tierra”, dijo.
También invocó motivos religiosos en su discurso. “No debe haber temor. Estamos protegidos y siempre estaremos protegidos, por los grandes hombres y mujeres militares y agencias policiales. Y más importante, estaremos protegidos por Dios”.
En el discurso, estuvo presente el 44° presidente de Estados Unidos Barack Obama, quien tampoco se salvó de las críticas. “No vamos a aceptar políticos que hablan y no toman acción, constantemente quejándose pero nunca haciendo nada acerca de sus quejas. El momento de los charlatanes ha terminado, ahora ha llegado el momento de acción”, dijo Trump.
WASHINGTON/Agencias
