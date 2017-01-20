Esposa de Eduardo León presenta denuncia contra vocales y juez

Graciela Mendoza, esposa del abogado Eduardo León, detenido hace más de ocho meses enel penal de San Pedro de La Paz, denunció el viernes ante la Fiscalía General del Estado en Sucre, a los vocales del Tribunal Departamental de Justicia de La Paz, Rubén Ramírez Conde y Freddy Paz Valdivia y a la jueza Melina Lima, por prevaricato y retardación de justicia. Los tres funcionarios judiciales determinaron la detención de su esposo por el caso Zapata.
“Presente denuncia ante la Fiscalía General en contra de los doctores Rubén Ramírez, Freddy Paz, vocales de la Sala Penal Segunda y Social Administrativa Primera y a la jueza Tercero de Instrucción Penal, Melina Lima Nina, por retardación de justicia y prevaricato”, expresó Mendoza en las escalinata del Palacio de Justicia donde esperaba al fiscal General, Ramiro Guerrero, para entregarle una copia de la denuncia.
La esposa del exdefensor de Gabriela Zapata dijo que ella y sus dos hijas viven en la cárcel junto a León desde mayo de 2016.
Para Mendoza la detención de su conyugue es un acto político, porque judicialmente las mismas instancias como el Tribunal Constitucional determinaron que violaron los derechos de León al detenerlo en una cárcel.
SUCRE/Loyola – Fides
