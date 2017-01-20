Fecha de publicación: Viernes 20 de enero de 2017 -- 10:37

Guido Mitma: El proceso de cambio se ha estancado

El secretario ejecutivo de la COB, Guido Mitma. (ABI)

El secretario Ejecutivo de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), Guido Mitma afirmó este viernes que Gobierno “se ha estancado con el proceso de cambio”, porque hasta ahora no se ha cumplido con uno de sus principales pilares de “generar fuentes de trabajo dignas”.

Mitma aseguró que su opinión sobre la gestión del Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) no debe ser tomada como “una posición de derecha sino como la intención de los trabajadores de sacar del estancamiento a un proceso político generado por los trabajadores y que se paralizó, por diferentes motivos”.

Puso de ejemplo de este estancamiento el fallo del Tribunal Constitucional que devuelve a los “patrones la capacidad de despedir a los trabajadores mediante los preavisos”.

Después agregó el dirigente que “hemos pedido hablar con el presidente Evo Morales para explicarle nuestra posición y decirle que no es de derecha, más bien trata de ser una llamada de atención para dar un nuevo impulso al proceso”

Sobre el cambio de gabinete el dirigente de los trabajadores dijo “nosotros no tenemos ninguna cuota, tampoco la queremos, Ojalá que elijan personas idóneas comprometidas con los trabajadores y con el proceso”.

LA PAZ/Fides p@

 

