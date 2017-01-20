Tres años de la desaparición de Cristian Mariscal

El abogado del desaparecido Osvaldo Cristian Mariscal Calvimontes, Tamer Medina al recodar los tres años de la desaparición del periodista sostuvo que autoridades del Gobierno y el fiscal Departamental de Tarija, Gilbert Muñoz Ortiz están evitado esclarecer el caso del comunicador.
“Agentes del Estado boliviano saben qué es lo que ha pasado con Cristian Mariscal y en las diferentes cadenas de investigación existen responsabilidades del presidente del Estado, el fiscal General y del fiscal del Distrito de Tarija”, enfatizó el abogado en el acto que recordó los tres años de la desaparición del comunicador.
“Señores Evo Morales, Ramiro Guerrero, Gilbert Muñoz ¿dónde está Cristian?, ellos tienen que explicar dónde está; el primero nunca contestó a ninguna de las cuatro cartas enviadas por la familia pidiendo ayuda para apoyar el esclarecimiento de la desaparición”, sostuvo Medina.
El periodista “Cristian” Mariscal desapareció el 19 de enero de 2014 después de abandonar su trabajo en una discoteca y hasta la fecha se desconoce su paradero.
TARIJA/Fides p@
