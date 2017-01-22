Fecha de publicación: Domingo 22 de enero de 2017 -- 12:53

Evo desahucia la demanda de Chile sobre el Silala

El presidente Evo Morales. (APG)

El presidente Evo Morales. (APG)

El presidente Evo Morales dijo el domingo en su mensaje por los 11 años de Gobierno, que la demanda que Chile planteó ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de La Haya, por las aguas del Silala, será “en vano”, porque, aseguró, Bolivia tiene todos los argumentos jurídicos e históricos para ganar ese litigio.

“Chile nos roba y nos demanda, quiero decir con mucho respeto, esa demanda será en vano, Bolivia recuperará sus aguas del Silala”, aseguró Morales en la sesión de honor de la Asamblea Legislativa por los 8 años del Estado Plurinacional y los 11 años de su Gobierno.

Chile demandó a Bolivia por las aguas del Silala en junio de 2016 asegurando que esas aguas son un río internacional. Bolivia afirma que se trata de un manantial que nace en el país y que fue canalizado artificialmente por Chile para beneficiarse del recurso.

Por otro lado, el presidente Morales aseguró que los argumentos y precedentes presentados ante la CIJ de La Haya, en el marco de la demanda marítima, conducirán a una decisión favorable para Bolivia en ese tribunal internacional.

“Tenemos la convicción de que nuestros argumentos jurídicos y los precedentes presentados en el proceso (de la demanda marítima) conducirán a la Corte (Internacional de Justicia) a una decisión favorable”, afirmó en su informe de 11 años de gestión en la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional.

LA PAZ/

6 comments on "Evo desahucia la demanda de Chile sobre el Silala

    Responder

    Responder

