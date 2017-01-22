Evo desahucia la demanda de Chile sobre el Silala

El presidente Evo Morales dijo el domingo en su mensaje por los 11 años de Gobierno, que la demanda que Chile planteó ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de La Haya, por las aguas del Silala, será “en vano”, porque, aseguró, Bolivia tiene todos los argumentos jurídicos e históricos para ganar ese litigio.
“Chile nos roba y nos demanda, quiero decir con mucho respeto, esa demanda será en vano, Bolivia recuperará sus aguas del Silala”, aseguró Morales en la sesión de honor de la Asamblea Legislativa por los 8 años del Estado Plurinacional y los 11 años de su Gobierno.
Chile demandó a Bolivia por las aguas del Silala en junio de 2016 asegurando que esas aguas son un río internacional. Bolivia afirma que se trata de un manantial que nace en el país y que fue canalizado artificialmente por Chile para beneficiarse del recurso.
Por otro lado, el presidente Morales aseguró que los argumentos y precedentes presentados ante la CIJ de La Haya, en el marco de la demanda marítima, conducirán a una decisión favorable para Bolivia en ese tribunal internacional.
“Tenemos la convicción de que nuestros argumentos jurídicos y los precedentes presentados en el proceso (de la demanda marítima) conducirán a la Corte (Internacional de Justicia) a una decisión favorable”, afirmó en su informe de 11 años de gestión en la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional.
LA PAZ/
Hey! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with us so I came to give it a look.
I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Fantastic blog and amazing design.
Hello, I log on to your new stuff on a regular basis.
Your story-telling style is awesome, keep up the good work!
For most recent information you have to pay a quick visit internet and on internet I found this website as a most excellent site for newest updates.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your site.
You have some really good posts and I believe I would
be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of
the load off, I’d love to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please blast me an email if interested. Thank you!
Excellent, what a web site it is! This blog presents helpful information to us, keep it up.
Somebody essentially lend a hand to make critically articles I would state.
This is the very first time I frequented your website page
and up to now? I surprised with the research you made to create this actual submit incredible.
Fantastic activity!