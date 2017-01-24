Accidente deja cuatro muertos y ocho heridos en la carretera Oruro-Potosí

Un choque entre un bus y un camión deja al menos cuatro muertos y ocho heridos en la localidad de Machalla en la carretera Oruro – Potosí, el hecho se produjo esta madrugada al promediar las 03.00.
El jefe de la división accidentes de tránsito en Oruro, capitán Carlos Silva, informó que el choque fue por alcance al camión.
“Informar que en la madrugada de hoy a horas 03.00 se ha protagonizado un hecho de tránsito en la carretera Oruro Potosí, esto a la altura de la localidad de Machalla que está a 45 kilómetros de la ciudad de Oruro”, dijo.
Tras el choque por alcance “el camión salió de la vía causando un vuelco lateral derecho y tenemos daños materiales del bus”, y que dejó cuatro muertos y ocho heridos.
Al momento el hecho está en proceso de investigación. El bus se dirigía de Potosí a Cochabamba.
ORURO/Fides
