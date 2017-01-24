Fecha de publicación: Martes 24 de enero de 2017 -- 13:01

Accidente deja cuatro muertos y ocho heridos en la carretera Oruro-Potosí

Accidente de un bus. (Foto referencial)

Accidente de un bus. (Foto referencial)

Un choque entre un bus y un camión deja al menos cuatro muertos y ocho heridos en la localidad de Machalla en la carretera Oruro – Potosí, el hecho se produjo esta madrugada al promediar las 03.00.

El jefe de la división accidentes de tránsito en Oruro, capitán Carlos Silva, informó que el choque fue por alcance al camión.

“Informar que en la madrugada de hoy a horas 03.00 se ha protagonizado un hecho de tránsito en la carretera Oruro Potosí, esto a la altura de la localidad de Machalla que está a 45 kilómetros de la ciudad de Oruro”, dijo.

Tras el choque por alcance “el camión salió de la vía causando un vuelco lateral derecho y tenemos daños materiales del bus”, y que dejó cuatro muertos y ocho heridos.

Al momento el hecho está en proceso de investigación. El bus se dirigía de Potosí a Cochabamba.

ORURO/Fides

, ,
34 comments on “Accidente deja cuatro muertos y ocho heridos en la carretera Oruro-Potosí

  4. I am no longer sure the place you’re getting your info, however great
    topic. I must spend a while learning more or working out more.
    Thank you for fantastic info I was in search of this info for my mission.

    Responder

  6. It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s
    time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I wish to
    suggest you few interesting things or tips. Perhaps you can write next
    articles referring to this article. I wish to read even more things about it!

    Responder

  7. I was curious if you ever considered changing the
    structure of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
    But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so
    people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two images.
    Maybe you could space it out better?

    Responder

  8. Hello there! Quick question that’s completely off topic.
    Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My site looks weird when browsing from my iphone4.
    I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might
    be able to resolve this problem. If you have any recommendations,
    please share. Appreciate it!

    Responder

  11. Hi there very cool blog!! Guy .. Beautiful ..
    Wonderful .. I will bookmark your website and
    take the feeds also? I’m satisfied to find so many helpful info right here in the post, we want develop more techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing.
    . . . . .

    Responder

  19. Excellent post. Keep writing such kind of info on your page.
    Im really impressed by your blog.
    Hey there, You’ve performed an incredible job.
    I will certainly digg it and for my part suggest to my friends.
    I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this site.

    Responder

  21. Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News.
    Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
    I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!

    Many thanks

    Responder

  22. Pingback: Google

  25. Pingback: Google

  27. whoah this weblog is magnificent i like studying your posts.
    Keep up the great work! You already know, lots of individuals are hunting round
    for this information, you could aid them greatly.

    Responder

  29. Pingback: http://www.hamptonbaylightinghd.com

  30. Pingback: http://www.motupatlugameshd.com

  32. Pingback: dating american men

  33. Pingback: how to tell your partner you have std

  34. Pingback: Fantasy Whip

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>