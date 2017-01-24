Fecha de publicación: Martes 24 de enero de 2017 -- 16:54

Chuquisaca: tres fallecidos en el prolongado fin de semana

Dos personas se ahogaron en diferentes circunstancias. (Foto referencial)

Dos personas se ahogaron en diferentes circunstancias. (Foto referencial)

En el largo fin de semana la policía realizó el levantamiento legal de tres cadáveres: dos se ahogaron en diferentes circunstancias y uno fue atropellado, según informó el director departamental de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (Felcc) de Chuquisaca, coronel Walter Miranda.

El primer caso fue el fallecimiento de Darío Medrano Solís, un adolescente de 15 años, el hecho ocurrió en la comunidad de Cachimayu, en inmediaciones del puente Guzmán, donde cinco jóvenes se encontraban bañándose en el río  y uno de ellos se sumergió en una especie de molino y no pudo ser auxiliado por su amigos.

El segundo caso se registró “en inmediaciones de la comunidad Llifi, también en una represa, una persona pudo cruzar la misma y retornar, presumiblemente, ya no le ha podido dar su energía, lo cual ha hecho de que se sumerja”.

Por su parte, el jefe Departamental de la División de Accidentes de Tránsito, mayor Luis Fernando Montoya, informó que en las últimas horas un hecho de transito cobró la vida de una adulta mayor quien fue embestida por un micro del servicio público.

“Este hecho ha ocurrido en inmediaciones de la plazuela Tomás Katari, lamentablemente, el microbús marca Nissan, color blanco, con placa de control 992 EUD, conducido por el señor José Mamani ocasionó este lamentable hecho de tránsito, siendo la víctima la señora Isabel Flores Rocabado de 61años, se produce la muerte instantánea”, indicó.

CHUQUISACA/Fides

,
55 comments on “Chuquisaca: tres fallecidos en el prolongado fin de semana

  1. Aw, this was a very good post. Taking a few minutes and actual
    effort to generate a good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a lot and never manage to get nearly anything
    done.

    Responder

  2. Hello there! This is kind of off topic but I
    need some advice from an established blog.
    Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty
    fast. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to start.
    Do you have any tips or suggestions? With thanks

    Responder

  5. Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your
    articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and everything.
    But just imagine if you added some great pictures or videos to give your
    posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and
    clips, this site could certainly be one of the greatest
    in its field. Fantastic blog!

    Responder

  8. Hello, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
    When I look at your blog in Ie, it looks fine but when opening in Internet
    Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick
    heads up! Other then that, very good blog!

    Responder

  9. Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article.
    I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info.
    Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.

    Responder

  10. Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as
    I provide credit and sources back to your site?
    My blog site is in the very same area of interest as yours
    and my users would genuinely benefit from some of the information you present here.
    Please let me know if this alright with you. Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  11. Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful
    & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and
    help others like you aided me.

    Responder

  12. I believe this is one of the such a lot significant information for me.
    And i’m happy reading your article. But want to
    commentary on few basic things, The website style is perfect,
    the articles is in point of fact nice : D. Good activity, cheers

    Responder

  14. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
    I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post.
    Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

    Responder

  15. you are truly a just right webmaster. The
    site loading pace is incredible. It kind of feels that you’re doing any unique trick.
    Furthermore, The contents are masterpiece.
    you’ve performed a wonderful job on this matter!

    Responder

  16. Heya this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors
    or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a
    blog soon but have no coding skills so I wanted to get guidance
    from someone with experience. Any help would be
    greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  17. A person essentially help to make seriously posts I would state.
    This is the very first time I frequented your web page and to this point?
    I surprised with the research you made to make this particular submit
    incredible. Wonderful process!

    Responder

  18. You’re so interesting! I don’t suppose I’ve read through anything like that before.
    So great to find someone with original thoughts on this issue.
    Seriously.. many thanks for starting this up. This site is one
    thing that’s needed on the internet, someone with a bit
    of originality!

    Responder

  20. Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this site.
    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging
    to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appearance.
    I must say you have done a superb job with this. Additionally, the blog
    loads extremely fast for me on Opera. Excellent Blog!

    Responder

  21. Hi just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading
    properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
    I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same outcome.

    Responder

  22. Terrific article! This is the kind of info that are
    meant to be shared around the net. Disgrace on Google for
    now not positioning this post upper! Come on over and consult with my website .
    Thank you =)

    Responder

  23. Hello there, I found your site by means of Google
    at the same time as searching for a similar topic, your site came up, it appears good.
    I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
    Hello there, just changed into alert to your weblog thru Google, and
    found that it is really informative. I’m gonna watch out for
    brussels. I’ll appreciate in case you proceed this
    in future. A lot of other folks will be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  26. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this fantastic blog!
    I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.

    I look forward to new updates and will talk about this website with my
    Facebook group. Chat soon!

    Responder

  28. Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your site.
    You have some really good posts and I feel I would be a good asset.
    If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some
    articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
    Please send me an email if interested. Thanks!

    Responder

  29. Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you finding the time
    and effort to put this informative article together.
    I once again find myself spending a significant amount
    of time both reading and posting comments. But so what,
    it was still worth it!

    Responder

  31. Fantastic goods from you, man. I have understand your
    stuff previous to and you’re just too great.
    I really like what you have acquired here, certainly like
    what you are stating and the way in which you say it.
    You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it
    sensible. I cant wait to read far more from you.

    This is really a wonderful website.

    Responder

  32. Admiring the persistence you put into your website and detailed information you provide.
    It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed material.
    Fantastic read! I’ve bookmarked your site
    and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.

    Responder

  35. Good day! This post could not be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my old room mate!

    He always kept talking about this. I will forward this write-up to him.
    Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!

    Responder

  40. Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually recognise what you are speaking about!
    Bookmarked. Kindly also discuss with my website =). We may have a
    link alternate arrangement between us

    Responder

  41. You’re so cool! I don’t believe I’ve read a single thing like that before.

    So good to find another person with unique thoughts on this subject matter.

    Really.. thank you for starting this up. This website is something that’s needed on the internet, someone with a little
    originality!

    Responder

  43. Just wish to say your article is as amazing. The clarity in your post is just
    cool and i can assume you are an expert
    on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to
    keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry
    on the rewarding work.

    Responder

  44. Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask.
    Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest writing a blog article or vice-versa?

    My blog discusses a lot of the same subjects
    as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other.
    If you’re interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail. I
    look forward to hearing from you! Great blog by the
    way!

    Responder

  46. Hi, I do think this is an excellent site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I will return yet
    again since i have book-marked it. Money and freedom
    is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to help other
    people.

    Responder

  48. Admiring the hard work you put into your site and detailed information you provide.
    It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while
    that isn’t the same outdated rehashed information.
    Excellent read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.

    Responder

  49. Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your article
    seem to be running off the screen in Firefox.

    I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you
    know. The style and design look great though! Hope you get the problem
    solved soon. Kudos

    Responder

  51. Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this site.
    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appearance.
    I must say you have done a very good job with this.
    Additionally, the blog loads very fast for me on Opera. Exceptional Blog!

    Responder

  53. Usually I do not read post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do so!
    Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thank you, quite nice article.

    Responder

  54. you’re really a just right webmaster. The site loading speed is amazing.
    It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
    Also, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve performed
    a magnificent task in this topic!

    Responder

  55. Hi there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook
    group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content.

    Please let me know. Cheers

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>