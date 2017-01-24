Chuquisaca: tres fallecidos en el prolongado fin de semana

En el largo fin de semana la policía realizó el levantamiento legal de tres cadáveres: dos se ahogaron en diferentes circunstancias y uno fue atropellado, según informó el director departamental de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (Felcc) de Chuquisaca, coronel Walter Miranda.
El primer caso fue el fallecimiento de Darío Medrano Solís, un adolescente de 15 años, el hecho ocurrió en la comunidad de Cachimayu, en inmediaciones del puente Guzmán, donde cinco jóvenes se encontraban bañándose en el río y uno de ellos se sumergió en una especie de molino y no pudo ser auxiliado por su amigos.
El segundo caso se registró “en inmediaciones de la comunidad Llifi, también en una represa, una persona pudo cruzar la misma y retornar, presumiblemente, ya no le ha podido dar su energía, lo cual ha hecho de que se sumerja”.
Por su parte, el jefe Departamental de la División de Accidentes de Tránsito, mayor Luis Fernando Montoya, informó que en las últimas horas un hecho de transito cobró la vida de una adulta mayor quien fue embestida por un micro del servicio público.
“Este hecho ha ocurrido en inmediaciones de la plazuela Tomás Katari, lamentablemente, el microbús marca Nissan, color blanco, con placa de control 992 EUD, conducido por el señor José Mamani ocasionó este lamentable hecho de tránsito, siendo la víctima la señora Isabel Flores Rocabado de 61años, se produce la muerte instantánea”, indicó.
CHUQUISACA/Fides
