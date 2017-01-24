FELCN decomisa 101 kilos de pasta base de cocaína en Montero

Un grupo de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico (FELCN) incautó 101 kilos de pasta base de cocaína en la localidad cruceña de Montero y se aprehendió a una persona. La droga estaba en varios empaques en forma de ladrillos, informó el director de la unidad policial, Santiago Delgadillo.
“El domingo un grupo de la FELCC en la localidad de Montero logró secuestrar 101 kilos de pasta basa de cocaína que presumimos estaba siendo transportada para su purificación en algún laboratorio por la zona, para después ser transportado a alguna frontera”, detalló Delgadillo a los medios de comunicación.
También en este operativo se logró incautar un vehículo tipo camioneta donde se transportaba la droga y se aprehendió a una persona de nacionalidad boliviana y el resto de los acompañantes fugaron ante la presencia de los policías.
Además el Director de la FELCN informó de la incautación de una cantidad hasta ahora no determinada de marihuana en la zona cochabambina de Colomi. Delgadillo dijo que el terreno es medido para determinar su extensión y también se procederá a pesar la cantidad de plantas de la droga.
LA PAZ/Fides
