Fecha de publicación: Martes 24 de enero de 2017 -- 12:20

FELCN decomisa 101 kilos de pasta base de cocaína en Montero

Cocaína incautada. (Foto referencial)

Cocaína incautada. (Foto referencial)

Un grupo de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico (FELCN) incautó 101 kilos de pasta base de cocaína en la localidad cruceña de Montero y se aprehendió a una persona. La droga estaba en varios empaques en forma de ladrillos, informó el director  de la unidad policial, Santiago Delgadillo.

“El domingo un grupo de la FELCC en la localidad de Montero logró secuestrar 101 kilos de pasta basa de cocaína que presumimos estaba siendo transportada para su purificación en algún laboratorio por la zona, para después ser transportado a alguna frontera”, detalló Delgadillo a los medios de comunicación.

También en este operativo se logró incautar un vehículo tipo camioneta donde se transportaba la droga y se aprehendió a una persona de nacionalidad boliviana y el resto de los acompañantes fugaron ante la presencia de los policías.

Además el Director de la FELCN informó de la incautación de una cantidad hasta ahora no determinada de marihuana en la zona cochabambina de Colomi. Delgadillo dijo que el terreno es medido para determinar su extensión y también se procederá a pesar la cantidad de plantas de la droga.

LA PAZ/Fides

31 comments on “FELCN decomisa 101 kilos de pasta base de cocaína en Montero

  5. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if
    you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
    Please let me know if you run into anything.

    I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

    Responder

  6. Hi my family member! I wish to say that this post is awesome, nice written and include approximately all vital infos.
    I would like to see extra posts like this .

    Responder

  7. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog
    and wished to say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.

    In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

    Responder

  13. I have to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this blog.

    I am hoping to view the same high-grade content from you in the future as well.
    In fact, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own blog now 😉

    Responder

  19. Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article.
    I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info.
    Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.

    Responder

  20. Hi there would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re working
    with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most.
    Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a fair price?
    Thank you, I appreciate it!

    Responder

  21. This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
    I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more
    of your excellent post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!

    Responder

  22. Thank you for any other excellent article.

    Where else may anybody get that kind of information in such a perfect approach
    of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I’m at the
    search for such info.

    Responder

  27. Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude!

    Thanks, However I am encountering issues with your RSS.
    I don’t understand why I am unable to join it. Is there anybody
    else having similar RSS issues? Anyone who knows the answer will you kindly respond?

    Thanks!!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>