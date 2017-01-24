Ministerio de Trabajo declara tolerancia por Alasita

El ministerio de Trabajo, Empleo y Previsión Social dispuso el martes tolerancia laboral para el sector público y privado en los departamentos de La Paz, Oruro y Pando por la Alasita.
Según un comunicado de prensa, esa tolerancia se ejecutará a partir de las 11.30 hasta las 14.30 y en el caso de la jornada laboral en horario continuo de 11.30 a 12.30, este último deberá ser compensado en la semana o a cuenta de vacación.
En cuanto al sector privado, esa cartera de Estado recordó que esa disposición deberá ser acordada por ambas partes, considerando sus modalidades y horario de trabajo.
LA PAZ/ Con datos del Min. Trabajo
