Ministra de Cultura, convocará a la Cumbre de Cultura

La ministra de Culturas y Turismo, Wilma Alanoca, anunció que en la próxima semana saldrá la convocatoria a la Cumbre Nacional de Cultura, que será la que defina las políticas en esta área del Gobierno en los próximos años.
“Tenemos ya organizada una Cumbre Nacional de Cultura que pretende dar las tareas para músicos, actores, escritores con el fin de trabajar para la Agenda Patriótica 2025”, indicó Alanoca al momento de recibir el despacho de parte de su predecesor Marko Machicao.
Para la expresentadora de televisión aseguró que la Cumbre de Cultura no es una medida improvisada “es un tema que conoce la cooperación internacional que nos está colaborando con recursos para la organización y desde hace tiempo”.
“Estarán todas las artes reunidas en esta cumbre y dirán que piensan sobre cómo hacer cultura con una visión de Bolivia plurinacional y que sea inclyuyente”, indicó la nueva Ministra de Culturas en su primer encuentro con los medios de comunicación.
LA PAZ/Fides
