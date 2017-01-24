Fecha de publicación: Martes 24 de enero de 2017 -- 16:58

UNODC la incineración de drogas en Bolivia se incremento en 29% en 2016

Antonino De Leo, representante de la UNODC en Bolivia, presenta el jueves la validación de las acciones de incineración y destrucción de drogas ilíticas. (AFKA)

informe_destruccion_de_droga_por_la_unodc_en_bolivia_antonino_de_leo_620170124informe_destruccion_de_droga_por_la_unodc_en_bolivia_antonino_de_leo_620170124La oficina de las Naciones Unidas contra las Drogas y el Delito (UNODC, en inglés) en Bolivia informó el martes de que aumentó en 2016 en un 29 % su participación en los actos de destrucción de narcóticos incautados en Bolivia con respecto a 2015.

La cantidad de actos de destrucción de cocaína y marihuana decomisadas en Bolivia subió de 443 en 2015 a 524 en 2016, señaló el representante de la UNODC en Bolivia, el italiano Antonino de Leo, en la presentación de los resultados de las actividades de validación de la incineración de drogas durante el año pasado.

Indicó que la participación de su oficina en los actos de destrucción de drogas pasó de 104 en 2015 a 134 el año pasado.

La UNODC estuvo presente en promedio en dos actos de destrucción de drogas por semana que fueron seleccionados por el organismo “de forma autónoma y aleatoria cuando las cantidades incautadas a incinerar” tuvieron un peso mayor o igual a 15 kilogramos, añadió.

Durante ese año, La Fuerza Especial de Lucha contra el Narcotráfico (FELCN y la Fiscalía antidroga incautaron 12,2 toneladas de cocaína base, 17,8 toneladas de clorhidrato de cocaína y 15,2 toneladas de marihuana.

De Leo destacó que la UNODC participó en el 95 % de los actos de incineración de clorhidrato de cocaína, en el 42 % de los de destrucción de cocaína base y en el 67 % en el caso de la marihuana.

Las actividades de incineración y destrucción de drogas en Bolivia en 2016 fueron financiadas por la Unión Europea y Dinamarca.

Perú, Colombia y Bolivia son los principales países productores de hoja de coca y de su derivado ilegal, la cocaína.

LA PAZ/Agencias

