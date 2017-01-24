UNODC la incineración de drogas en Bolivia se incremento en 29% en 2016

La oficina de las Naciones Unidas contra las Drogas y el Delito (UNODC, en inglés) en Bolivia informó el martes de que aumentó en 2016 en un 29 % su participación en los actos de destrucción de narcóticos incautados en Bolivia con respecto a 2015.
La cantidad de actos de destrucción de cocaína y marihuana decomisadas en Bolivia subió de 443 en 2015 a 524 en 2016, señaló el representante de la UNODC en Bolivia, el italiano Antonino de Leo, en la presentación de los resultados de las actividades de validación de la incineración de drogas durante el año pasado.
Indicó que la participación de su oficina en los actos de destrucción de drogas pasó de 104 en 2015 a 134 el año pasado.
La UNODC estuvo presente en promedio en dos actos de destrucción de drogas por semana que fueron seleccionados por el organismo “de forma autónoma y aleatoria cuando las cantidades incautadas a incinerar” tuvieron un peso mayor o igual a 15 kilogramos, añadió.
Durante ese año, La Fuerza Especial de Lucha contra el Narcotráfico (FELCN y la Fiscalía antidroga incautaron 12,2 toneladas de cocaína base, 17,8 toneladas de clorhidrato de cocaína y 15,2 toneladas de marihuana.
De Leo destacó que la UNODC participó en el 95 % de los actos de incineración de clorhidrato de cocaína, en el 42 % de los de destrucción de cocaína base y en el 67 % en el caso de la marihuana.
Las actividades de incineración y destrucción de drogas en Bolivia en 2016 fueron financiadas por la Unión Europea y Dinamarca.
Perú, Colombia y Bolivia son los principales países productores de hoja de coca y de su derivado ilegal, la cocaína.
LA PAZ/Agencias
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but
after going through a few of the articles I realized it’s new to me.
Anyhow, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back regularly!
Just wish to say your article is as astonishing.
The clarity in your post is just excellent and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject.
Fine with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please continue the rewarding work.
I couldn’t resist commenting. Very well written!
I was suggested this web site by means of my cousin. I’m no
longer certain whether or not this publish is written via him as no one
else know such specific approximately my trouble.
You’re incredible! Thanks!
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all of us you really understand what you’re talking about!
Bookmarked. Please additionally visit my website =).
We may have a link change arrangement between us
Link exchange is nothing else but it is just placing the other
person’s blog link on your page at suitable place and other person will also do similar in favor of you.
That is a really good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere.
Brief but very accurate information… Appreciate your sharing this one.
A must read post!
I am no longer certain the place you are getting your
information, however good topic. I must spend a while finding out much more
or figuring out more. Thank you for magnificent info I was searching for this info for my mission.
I blog frequently and I really appreciate your content.
This article has really peaked my interest. I am going
to bookmark your site and keep checking for new details about once per week.
I subscribed to your RSS feed too.
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness
of valuable experience about unpredicted feelings.
I’ve read some just right stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking
for revisiting. I surprise how so much attempt you place to create this type of magnificent informative site.
Just wish to say your article is as amazing. The clarity in your submit is just cool and
that i could suppose you’re knowledgeable in this subject.
Well together with your permission allow me to clutch your feed to keep updated with approaching post.
Thanks one million and please keep up the gratifying work.
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit
more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is
important and all. But think about if you added some great graphics or video clips to give your posts
more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with
pics and clips, this site could undeniably be one of the
greatest in its niche. Fantastic blog!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew
of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest
twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience
with something like this. Please let me know if you run into
anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward
to your new updates.
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This post posted at this web
page is actually nice.
If you want to take a good deal from this piece of writing then you have to apply these techniques
to your won web site.
It’s remarkable in favor of me to have a site,
which is valuable in favor of my know-how.
thanks admin
We are a bunch of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our community.
Your web site provided us with useful info to work on. You’ve performed a formidable activity and our whole community might be thankful to you.
Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said
“You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear
and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!
This site certainly has all of the information I wanted about this subject and didn’t
know who to ask.
Hello Dear, are you in fact visiting this site daily, if so then you will absolutely take good
knowledge.
Magnificent site. A lot of helpful info here. I’m sending
it to a few friends ans also sharing in delicious. And certainly,
thanks on your effort!
That is very interesting, You are a very professional blogger.
I have joined your feed and look forward
to in quest of extra of your excellent post. Additionally, I’ve shared your website in my social
networks
Thank you, I’ve recently been looking for info about this subject for
a long time and yours is the greatest I’ve came upon till now.
But, what concerning the bottom line? Are you positive concerning the supply?
Spot on with this write-up, I truly believe this amazing site needs a great deal more attention. I’ll
probably be back again to read more, thanks for the information!