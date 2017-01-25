Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 25 de enero de 2017 -- 11:30

García Linera descalifica informe de Transparencia Internacional

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera. (ABI)

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera. (ABI)

El presidente en ejercicio, Álvaro García Linera, dijo el miércoles que el ranking de corrupción, publicado por la organización Transparencia Internacional, que coloca a Bolivia en el puesto 113 de 176 países medidos, es “sesgado y políticamente orientado”.

Según ese informe, Bolivia cayó un puesto en el índice internacional de corrupción y se ubica ahora en el puesto 113 del mundo.

“Son informes sesgados, políticamente orientados y no consideran que llevamos  a la cárcel a alcaldes y ministros nuestros”, dijo el Mandatario y afirmó que ese tipo de informes, que son publicados cada año sobre corrupción, tienen “vínculos muy estrechos con cierto países y poderes del mundo”.

García Linera recordó que Bolivia tiene un Gobierno “sin ningún tipo de protección a sus funcionarios que cometen actos de corrupción”.
“Que un Gobierno tenga la valentía de meter a sus mismos ministros a la cárcel cuando se ha detectado algún indicio de corrupción, eso no lo van a ver en ninguna parte del mundo”, afirmó.

LA PAZ/Fides

42 comments on “García Linera descalifica informe de Transparencia Internacional

  1. Does your website have a contact page? I’m having trouble
    locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email. I’ve got
    some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
    Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.

    Responder

  2. I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up!
    I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back later
    on. All the best

    Responder

  9. I’m not sure why but this blog is loading very slow for me.
    Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem
    on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.

    Responder

  10. Hello, i think that i noticed you visited my site thus i came to return the want?.I’m attempting to find things to improve my web
    site!I guess its adequate to make use of a few of your ideas!!

    Responder

  13. An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a colleague who
    had been doing a little homework on this. And he in fact
    bought me lunch due to the fact that I stumbled upon it for him…
    lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!
    But yeah, thanks for spending some time to discuss this issue here on your blog.

    Responder

  14. This design is incredible! You most certainly
    know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was
    almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job.
    I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.

    Too cool!

    Responder

  16. Hello there, I discovered your site by the use of Google even as looking for a
    comparable subject, your web site came up, it looks good.
    I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

    Hello there, just was aware of your blog via Google,
    and found that it’s really informative. I am gonna be careful for brussels.
    I will be grateful when you proceed this in future.
    Many other people will be benefited out of your writing.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  17. Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your weblog.
    You have some really good posts and I feel I would be a good asset.
    If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d
    love to write some articles for your blog in exchange for
    a link back to mine. Please send me an e-mail if interested.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  19. Simply wish to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity for your post is just
    great and that i can suppose you are an expert on this subject.
    Fine together with your permission let me to grasp your
    RSS feed to stay updated with drawing close post. Thanks a million and please carry on the rewarding work.

    Responder

  20. Just wish to say your article is as surprising. The clearness
    in your post is simply excellent and i can assume you are an expert on this subject.
    Well with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated
    with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the
    gratifying work.

    Responder

  22. Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads
    up. The words in your article seem to be running off the screen in Ie.

    I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to
    let you know. The layout look great though! Hope you get the
    issue resolved soon. Cheers

    Responder

  24. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet
    my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some
    time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.

    Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading
    your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

    Responder

  25. Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website.
    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness
    and visual appeal. I must say you have done a superb job with this.
    Additionally, the blog loads super fast for me on Opera.
    Outstanding Blog!

    Responder

  27. We’re a gaggle of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our community.
    Your web site offered us with useful info to work on. You have performed an impressive job and our entire community shall be thankful to you.

    Responder

  30. I’m not sure exactly why but this web site is loading extremely slow for me.
    Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end?
    I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.

    Responder

  31. Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I
    am inspired! Extremely useful info specially the final phase :) I maintain such information a lot.
    I was seeking this certain info for a very lengthy time.
    Thanks and best of luck.

    Responder

  33. Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your
    site, how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account helped me a acceptable deal.

    I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept

    Responder

  37. I do not know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else encountering issues with your site.
    It appears as if some of the written text in your posts are running off the screen.
    Can somebody else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them as well?
    This could be a problem with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
    Many thanks

    Responder

  38. I have read several excellent stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting.
    I surprise how much effort you set to make this
    type of excellent informative web site.

    Responder

  39. Right here is the right site for everyone who hopes to find out about this topic.

    You realize a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I really would want
    to…HaHa). You certainly put a fresh spin on a
    subject that’s been written about for years. Excellent stuff, just wonderful!

    Responder

  40. I do consider all of the ideas you have offered to your post.

    They are very convincing and will certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts
    are very quick for newbies. May just you please extend
    them a bit from next time? Thank you for the post.

    Responder

  42. Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the images on this blog loading?
    I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end
    or if it’s the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>