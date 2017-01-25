García Linera descalifica informe de Transparencia Internacional

El presidente en ejercicio, Álvaro García Linera, dijo el miércoles que el ranking de corrupción, publicado por la organización Transparencia Internacional, que coloca a Bolivia en el puesto 113 de 176 países medidos, es “sesgado y políticamente orientado”.
Según ese informe, Bolivia cayó un puesto en el índice internacional de corrupción y se ubica ahora en el puesto 113 del mundo.
“Son informes sesgados, políticamente orientados y no consideran que llevamos a la cárcel a alcaldes y ministros nuestros”, dijo el Mandatario y afirmó que ese tipo de informes, que son publicados cada año sobre corrupción, tienen “vínculos muy estrechos con cierto países y poderes del mundo”.
García Linera recordó que Bolivia tiene un Gobierno “sin ningún tipo de protección a sus funcionarios que cometen actos de corrupción”.
“Que un Gobierno tenga la valentía de meter a sus mismos ministros a la cárcel cuando se ha detectado algún indicio de corrupción, eso no lo van a ver en ninguna parte del mundo”, afirmó.
LA PAZ/Fides
