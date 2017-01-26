Feliciano Vegamonte: No es tiempo de hablar de candidaturas

El secretario Ejecutivo de la Confederación Sindical Única de Trabajadores Campesinos de Bolivia (CSUTCB) Feliciano Vegamonte reiteró que es muy temprano para comenzar a hablar de candidaturas a cualquier nivel, pues ahora las organizaciones sociales y el Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) están dedicados a fortalecer la gestión de Gobierno.
“Respetamos todas las postulaciones y también los nombres que dicen, pero queremos reiterara que el tema de las candidaturas a todo nivel lo veremos con criterios más claros en 2019, porque ahora estamos dedicados como la Única y el MAS en acompañar y fortalecer la gestión de Gobierno”, indicó el dirigente al ser preguntado sobre la posible candidatura a la Vicepresidencia de David Choquehuanca.
El dirigente campesino también indicó que tienen como una tarea en lo político que es determinar cómo se impulsará la repostulación del presidente Evo Morales para un cuarto periodo y esperan definir la vía hasta mediados de 2017.
Reiteró que los nombres que publican los medios de comunicación como posibles candidatos “ están en su derecho de proponerse o que los propongan, pero no hay ningún criterio de la Única ni de las Bartolinas o los interculturales para comenzar a definir candidaturas”.
LA PAZ/Fides
Hi there colleagues, pleasant article and fastidious arguments commented here, I am actually enjoying by these.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more
of your great post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this blog.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appeal.
I must say you have done a fantastic job with this.
Also, the blog loads very quick for me on Opera. Outstanding Blog!
I always spent my half an hour to read this weblog’s
articles or reviews every day along with a cup
of coffee.
I’m gone to inform my little brother, that he should also go to see this weblog on regular basis to obtain updated from
latest information.
Thanks for your marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it, you might be a great author.I will always bookmark your blog and may come back down the
road. I want to encourage you to ultimately continue your
great posts, have a nice day!
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am inspired!
Very helpful information specifically the remaining phase :
) I maintain such info much. I was seeking this
particular info for a very lengthy time. Thank you and best of luck.
Great web site. Lots of helpful info here.
I’m sending it to a few friends ans also sharing in delicious.
And naturally, thank you for your effort!
This is a really good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere.
Simple but very precise info… Thank you for
sharing this one. A must read article!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I truly appreciate your efforts and I will
be waiting for your further write ups thanks once again.
Hi! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 3gs!
Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to
all your posts! Carry on the outstanding work!
It’s wonderful that you are getting ideas from
this paragraph as well as from our argument made here.
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems of
plagorism or copyright infringement? My blog has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either created myself or
outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over
the internet without my agreement. Do you know
any methods to help prevent content from being stolen? I’d really appreciate
it.
That is really attention-grabbing, You are an overly professional blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and sit up for in search of extra of your
magnificent post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social
networks
Appreciating the time and energy you put into your blog and in depth information you provide.
It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed information. Wonderful read!
I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your
RSS feeds to my Google account.
After I initially left a comment I seem to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added-
checkbox and now whenever a comment is added I receive 4
emails with the same comment. There has to be a means you can remove me from that service?
Thank you!
I’ve been surfing online more than 2 hours today,
yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters and
bloggers made good content as you did, the
web will be much more useful than ever before.
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your website.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a
developer to create your theme? Exceptional work!
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your content seem to be running off
the screen in Opera. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with internet
browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to
let you know. The design and style look great though!
Hope you get the problem solved soon. Thanks
Wow! After all I got a blog from where I be capable of genuinely get helpful information regarding my study and knowledge.
certainly like your website however you need to take a look
at the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are
rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the reality however I’ll certainly come
again again.
Link exchange is nothing else except it is simply placing
the other person’s weblog link on your page at appropriate
place and other person will also do similar in support of you.
My family members all the time say that I am wasting my time here at net, however I know I am
getting experience everyday by reading such nice posts.
Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found a sea
shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had
to tell someone!
Touche. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the good spirit.
If some one wishes to be updated with most up-to-date technologies therefore he must be
go to see this site and be up to date everyday.
I have read so many posts concerning the blogger lovers but this piece of
writing is really a nice piece of writing, keep it up.
Excellent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff
previous to and you’re just extremely excellent.
I actually like what you have acquired here, really like
what you are stating and the way in which you say it.
You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it sensible.
I cant wait to read much more from you. This is really a tremendous
website.
Good day! I could have sworn I’ve been to this web site before but after looking at a few of the posts I realized it’s new
to me. Anyways, I’m certainly happy I came across it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back often!
Quality posts is the important to be a focus for the users to
pay a visit the web site, that’s what this web site is providing.
Hello! I’ve been following your web site for some time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give
you a shout out from Atascocita Tx! Just wanted to say keep up
the fantastic job!
I do not know whether it’s just me or if everyone else encountering issues with your blog.
It seems like some of the text in your content are
running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback
and let me know if this is happening to them too?
This could be a issue with my browser because I’ve had this
happen before. Thank you
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you make this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz respond as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would
like to know where u got this from. many thanks
Hi there, I found your website by means of Google
whilst looking for a related subject, your website came up, it appears good.
I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, just become aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative.
I’m gonna be careful for brussels. I will appreciate if you
proceed this in future. Numerous folks can be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Simply wish to say your article is as surprising.
The clarity for your publish is simply spectacular and that
i can think you are knowledgeable on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grasp your
RSS feed to keep updated with drawing close post.
Thanks a million and please keep up the enjoyable work.
Amoxicillin And Asprine [url=http://buyzithro.xyz/buy-cheap-zithromax.php]Buy Cheap Zithromax[/url] where to order direct isotretinoin 10mg tablets Keflex Powered By Phpbb [url=http://buyclomiphene1.xyz/cheap-clomid-on-line.php]Cheap Clomid On Line[/url] Nizagara From India Side Effects Cycle [url=http://buyizot.xyz/how-to-get-accutane.php]How To Get Accutane[/url] What Does Amoxicillin Pills Look Like Amoxicilina Where To Buy Medication [url=http://sildenaf.xyz/cheap-viagra-25mg.php]Cheap Viagra 25mg[/url] Canadian 25 Mg Viagra Amoxicillin Paris Vente Pas Cher [url=http://buycheapdapoxonline.xyz/dapoxetine-online-pharmacy.php]Dapoxetine Online Pharmacy[/url] Cialis En Andorra Keflex 500 Mc Capsules [url=http://las1.xyz/lasix-prices.php]Lasix Prices[/url] Zithromax Pharmacy Presentazione Levitra [url=http://buykama.xyz/how-to-buy-kamagra.php]How To Buy Kamagra[/url] Cheap Propecia London Legally Buy Pain Pills [url=http://levi1.xyz/levitra-on-line.php]Levitra On Line[/url] Cheap On Line Doryx Free Shipping Kamagra 50 Mg Oral Jelly [url=http://buycheapind.xyz/cost-of-propranolol.php]Cost Of Propranolol[/url] Cialis Medicamento Para Que Sirve Cialis 5 Quotidien [url=http://viag1.xyz/cheap-viagra-50mg.php]Cheap Viagra 50mg[/url] Isoniazid Cheap Doxycycline Next Day [url=http://cial1.xyz/cialis-free-offer.php]Cialis Free Offer[/url] Order Flagyl Express Doxycycline Over Night [url=http://zithro.xyz/cheap-zithromax-500mg.php]Cheap Zithromax 500mg[/url] Ere To Get Cialis In Perth Amoxicillin For Dogs For Sale [url=http://furos.xyz/acheter-frusemide.php]Acheter Frusemide[/url] Comprar Cialis Generico Linea Que Es La Cialis Y Para Que Sirve [url=http://buylevi.xyz/levitra-prices.php]Levitra Prices[/url] Canadian Pharmacy Doxycycline Keflex Y Ketoconazol Para Westies [url=http://furos.xyz/online-lasix-cheap.php]Online Lasix Cheap[/url] How To Get Metronidazole Over The Counter Precio Cialis Oficial [url=http://bestindonline.xyz/propranolol-cost.php]Propranolol Cost[/url] Vacaciones De Propecia Pacific Care Pharmacy Vanuatu [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/buy-online-cialis.php]Buy Online Cialis[/url] Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Generic Viagra Doxcycline Compared To Amoxicillin [url=http://buylevi.xyz/levitra-brand-name.php]Levitra Brand Name[/url] Lasix Deshydratation Propecia O Minoxidil [url=http://zithro.xyz/by-cheap-zithromax.php]By Cheap Zithromax[/url] Can I Take My Childs Amoxicillin Keflex Expansion [url=http://buyzithro.xyz/buy-zithromax-now.php]Buy Zithromax Now[/url] Clomid Accident Fausse Couche Cialis 10 Mg Funziona [url=http://propeus.xyz/where-buy-propecia.php]Where Buy Propecia[/url] Vente De Cialis En Ligne Que Es Cialis Y Como Se Toma [url=http://buyizot.xyz/buy-acutane.php]Buy Acutane[/url] Viagra Scadenza Brevetto Pflanzliches Viagra Potenzmittel [url=http://buylevi.xyz/levitra-tablet.php]Levitra Tablet[/url] Cialis Pills Online 5mg No Prescription No Perscription Viagra [url=http://buyzithro.xyz/zithromax-250mg.php]Zithromax 250mg[/url] Propecia Low Testosterone Drug Cialis Original En Ligne [url=http://zol1.xyz/cheap-zoloft-generic.php]Cheap Zoloft Generic[/url] Amoxicillin Tablets Viagra Blogs Best Online [url=http://buycheapusa.xyz/priligy-usa-sale.php]Priligy Usa Sale[/url] How To Make Amoxicillin Medication Similar To Advair [url=http://clom1.xyz/purchase-clomid.php]Purchase Clomid[/url] Viagra Kaufen Apotheke Metronidazole For Dogs [url=http://amox1.xyz/generic-amoxil-buy.php]Generic Amoxil Buy[/url] Viagra Probe Kaufen Cialis In Brasile [url=http://propeus.xyz/propecia-cheap-price.php]Propecia Cheap Price[/url] Cat Amoxicillin Dosage Celecoxib [url=http://doxyc.xyz/buying-vibramycin-online.php]Buying Vibramycin Online[/url] Statins From Over Seas Pharmacy Cialis 5mg. 28 Comprimidos Precio [url=http://doxyc.xyz/generic-vibramycin.php]Generic Vibramycin[/url] Allergic To Penicillin Amoxicillin Discount Generic Fedex Shipping Macrobid Germany Internet [url=http://5553pill.xyz/generic-vibramycin-buy.php]Generic Vibramycin Buy[/url] Online Propecia Buy Cialis Comparateur De Prix [url=http://buyprednis.xyz/purchase-prednisone.php]Purchase Prednisone[/url] Acheter Kamagra Original Keflex Engineering [url=http://viag1.xyz/cheap-viagra.php]Cheap Viagra[/url] Order Now Dutasteride 0.5mg Real Price Fedex Shipping Kamagra Viagra Te Koop [url=http://cytobuy.xyz/best-cheap-cytotec-online.php]Best Cheap Cytotec Online[/url] Posologia Cialis 20 Mg Cialis Gunstig Rezeptfrei [url=http://bestindonline.xyz/propranolol-to-buy.php]Propranolol To Buy[/url] Buy Xenical Orlistat 120mg Cialis Chute Cheveux [url=http://buycheapusa.xyz/priligy-usa-sale.php]Priligy Usa Sale[/url] Amoxicillin While Canine Nursing Where Buy Fluconazole [url=http://antab1.xyz/buy-cheap-antabuse.php]Buy Cheap Antabuse[/url] Cialis 20 Prezzo Keflex Seismic Loop [url=http://strat1.xyz/strattera-online-buy.php]Strattera Online Buy[/url] Amoxicillin Cats Sick Buy Orlistat In Mexico [url=http://las1.xyz/lasix-buy-online.php]Lasix Buy Online[/url] Cheap Cialis Dapoxine Orderd Over Phonr Acheter Du Xenical Sans Ordonnance [url=http://prop1.xyz/fluoxetine-20mg.php]Fluoxetine 20mg[/url] Zithromax Spectrum Activity No one at Cathay United Bank could be reached by telephone for comment.We need a copy of your bank statement for the past months FR Borrowing Responsibly OUR RATES Quick Loans of to Offered Available Loans Fast and Easy Process Consult our Business hours Toll free. [url=http://easymoneyfast365.com]cash loan[/url] Finally a Claim includes any assertion by you or us that this Arbitration Agreement is unenforceable because you or we did not receive notice of or understand its provisions you or we need to discover the filing fees or administrative costs associated with commencing an arbitration proceeding or you or we believe the arbitration firm or the arbitrator will be unfair or biased.Nuit Priligy [url=http://antabusa.xyz/order-antabuse-pills.php]Order Antabuse Pills[/url] Cialis Online Fromcanada Free Shipping Dutasteride Pharmacy [url=http://prope1.xyz/buy-propecia.php]Buy Propecia[/url] Baclofene Contre Indication Who Has The Cheapest Levitra [url=http://probuy1.xyz/buy-cheap-prozac-site.php]Buy Cheap Prozac Site[/url] Propecia Facmed Differenza Tra Viagra E Levitra [url=http://cyto1.xyz/cheap-misoprostol.php]Cheap Misoprostol[/url] Dental Abcess Pediatric Allergy To Amoxicillin Pompe Lioresal [url=http://buyizot.xyz/accutane-30mg.php]Accutane 30mg[/url] Comparatif Cialis Viagra Levitra
Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive
a 30 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation.
My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had
to share it with someone!
Why people still make use of to read news papers when in this technological globe everything is existing on web?
I got this website from my friend who informed me on the topic of
this website and now this time I am visiting this
web site and reading very informative articles or reviews at this time.
If you desire to obtain a great deal from this piece of writing
then you have to apply these strategies to your
won webpage.
I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should also pay a quick visit this web site
on regular basis to get updated from newest news.
Priligy Torrino [url=http://nolva.xyz/purchase-nolvadex-online.php]Purchase Nolvadex Online[/url] Impotencia Propecia Sildenafil Precio [url=http://buyal.xyz/generic-xenical-pricing.php]Generic Xenical Pricing[/url] Levitra No Me Hace Efecto Ponstel [url=http://probuy1.xyz/where-to-order-prozac.php]Where To Order Prozac[/url] Strattera Zithromax Alternative [url=http://probuy1.xyz/prozac-to-buy.php]Prozac To Buy[/url] Buy Prednisone Online No Prescription Cheap Cialis Fine Brevetto [url=http://sildenaf.xyz/cost-of-viagra.php]Cost Of Viagra[/url] Cialis Generika In Deutschland Kaufen Generique Propecia Canada [url=http://cial1.xyz/buy-cheap-cialis.php]Buy Cheap Cialis[/url] Buy Propranolol Levitra Per Uberweisung Bestellen [url=http://antabusa.xyz/buy-antabuse-online.php]Buy Antabuse Online[/url] Comprare Levitra In Rete Keflex Streph Throat [url=http://las1.xyz/lasix-cost.php]Lasix Cost[/url] Colchicine 0.6mg Without Prescription Cheapest Genaroc Viagra [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/cialis-viagra.php]Cialis Viagra[/url] Viagra Next Day Delivery Elocon Legally Mastercard Accepted [url=http://leviusa.com]levitra information[/url] Buy Seasonique Online Cialis 5 Mg Costo [url=http://clom1.xyz/order-clomid.php]Order Clomid[/url] Metformin By Mail 5mg Cialis From India [url=http://buynolva.xyz/nolvadex-tablets-10mg.php]Nolvadex Tablets 10mg[/url] Cephalexin Is Used To Treat Voyage Levitra [url=http://probuy1.xyz/generic-prozac-pricing.php]Generic Prozac Pricing[/url] Sale On Line Dutasteride Website Macclesfield Viagra Per Rechnung Bestellen [url=http://cialbuy.com]cialis[/url] Uk Suppliers Of Amoxicillin Is Keflex Effective For Cellulitis [url=http://buyizot.xyz/buy-accutane-online.php]Buy Accutane Online[/url] Natural Viagra Alternative Blood Flow Baclofen Commander 10mg [url=http://cialusa.com]cialis[/url] Zithromax Dose For Children Clomid Acheter [url=http://buyzithro.xyz/cheapest-zithromax.php]Cheapest Zithromax[/url] Finasteride 1mg Priligy Dapoxetine Review [url=http://clom1.xyz/clomid-on-line.php]Clomid On Line[/url] Propecia 5mg Daily Achetez Cialis [url=http://al7.xyz/buy-orlistat.php]Buy Orlistat[/url] Direct Amoxicilina Get In Internet Without Perscription Cialis Am Gunstigsten [url=http://kama1.xyz/prices-kamagra.php]Prices Kamagra[/url] Alopecia Androgenetica Proscar Propecia Buy Synthroid Online [url=http://dprixe.com]levitra online overnight delivery[/url] Baclofene Molecule Isotretinoin Order Now Free Consultation [url=http://levicost.com]lowest price for 20 mg of levitra[/url] Levitra Vardenafil Side Effects Cytotec Et La Femme [url=http://buystrat.xyz/buy-strattera-online-cheap.php]Buy Strattera Online Cheap[/url] Levitra Italia Cialis Costi [url=http://generic-cialis-100mg.BuyCial.com]Generic Cialis 100mg[/url] Zithromax 5 Day Dose Pack Online Pharmacy Medications [url=http://cytobuy.xyz/cytotec-en-pharmacie.php]Cytotec En Pharmacie[/url] Sage And Propecia Aumoxtine500 No Description Needed [url=http://levi1.xyz/buy-levitra.php]Buy Levitra[/url] 585 Cipa Canadian Approved Pharmacies Propecia Produttore [url=http://nolva.xyz/order-nolvadex.php]Order Nolvadex[/url] Pharmacies That Ship To The Us Viagra For Sale Online Ireland [url=http://buyac.xyz/how-to-get-accutane-online.php]How To Get Accutane Online[/url] Dutasteride 0.5mg In Internet Commande Cialis Pharmacie [url=http://buyzithro.xyz/generic-zithromax-usa.php]Generic Zithromax Usa[/url] Utilisation Du Kamagra Where To Buy Levitra Cheap [url=http://buylevi.xyz/purchase-levitra.php]Purchase Levitra[/url] Achat Kamagra Bordeaux
I do not even know the way I finished up right here, however I thought this submit was
great. I do not understand who you might be but certainly you’re going to a well-known blogger
if you happen to aren’t already. Cheers!
First off I would like to say great blog! I had a quick
question which I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
I was curious to know how you center yourself and clear your thoughts prior to
writing. I have had a difficult time clearing my mind in getting my thoughts out there.
I truly do enjoy writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally
lost simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any recommendations
or tips? Cheers!
I am genuinely grateful to the owner of this web page who has shared this
great paragraph at here.