Nuevo horario de circulación en la carretera a Sud Yungas

La Administradora Boliviana de Carreteras (ABC), mediante un comunicado a los usuarios informó el miércoles que por motivos de seguridad Vial modificará desde el viernes 27 de enero los horarios de circulación de vehículos en el tramo Unduavi – Chulumani en la región de los Yungas en el departamento de La Paz.
“El nuevo horario de circulación vehicular en el sub tramo Unduavi – Puente Villa será desde las 15.00 hasta las 20.00 de lunes a sábado, y los días domingo y feriados de 6h00 a 20h00, todo ello en coordinación con las Organizaciones Sociales de Sud Yungas y Transportistas”, establece el comunicado a los usuarios.
El documento complementa que en los horarios de restricción vehicular, las empresas continuarán ejecutando trabajos de construcción y mantenimiento de vías, por lo que recomienda transitar con la mayor precaución, respetando en todo momento la señalización existente, añade el comunicado.
LA PAZ/Con datos de ABC
