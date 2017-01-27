Cochabamba: Guerrero destituye a Fiscal que dejó libres a presuntos violadores

El fiscal General del Estado, Ramiro Guerrero Peñaranda, destituyó el viernes a la fiscal de materia de Cochabamba, Erika Tejada Pantoja, por el sobreseimiento a dos acusados de haber violado y torturado a una niña de 12 años, quien fue interceptada por cuatro sujetos el 29 de abril de 2016 al salir de su unidad educativa en Sacaba.
“Es una decisión de la Fiscalía General el prescindir de los servicios de esta doctora, la cual ha sido notificada con el memorándum de destitución, porque en el análisis de cuaderno de investigaciones evidenciamos que ha habido ciertas situaciones que no se han enmarcado en la ley”, informó.
Guerrero instruyó el inicio de un proceso disciplinario a Tejada, quien liberó a dos de los principales sospechosos de ese violento hecho y que se querelló contra la madre de la víctima por presuntas amenazas.
Según Guerrero, el trabajo del Ministerio Público tiene que servir y proteger a la sociedad y no valerse del cargo para procesar a las víctimas.
“Nosotros somos implacables y hemos actuado de manera drástica y enérgica, abriendo procesos disciplinarios y penales contra fiscales que no protegen a la sociedad”, enfatizó.
El Director Nacional de Protección a Víctimas y Testigos de la Fiscalía General, Wálter Vizcarra, se trasladó a Cochabamba para tomar el control del caso y realizar el seguimiento que corresponde.
Agregó que por orden expresa de su autoridad, la Fiscal Departamental de Cochabamba, Janeth Álvarez, deberá en el transcurso de las próximas horas emitir una resolución jerárquica que resuelva la objeción planteada por la madre de la víctima al sobreseimiento a favor de los dos sindicados.
LA PAZ/Fides con datos de la Fiscalía.
