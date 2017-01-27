Juez ordena que se realice audiencia de cesación de detención de Carmelo Lens

Lourdes Rossi Tellerias juez del juzgado de Sentencia de Guayanamerin resolvió a favor de Carle Lens la acciónpara que la juez de instrucción Rosmeri Morón instale la audiencia de sesación de detención, que se niega a realizar por diferentes motivos.
Tellerias indica en su resolución si la juez se niega instalar la audiencia en las siguientes 24 horas de ser notificada los antecedentes serán remitidos al Ministerio Público para que se inicie una proceso bajo la acusación de incumpliendo de deberes.
La juez se niega a iniciar la audiencia de cesación de detención a con diferente argumentos entre ellos que Lens esta con detención domiciliaria y sería una contradicción jurídica.
El exgobernador del Beni fue imputado por daño económico al Estado por la construcción de aeropuerto de Guayanamerin que fue destruido por los fuertes vientos en noviembre de 2016.
El exgobernador de Beni, opositor al Gobierno, fue enviado por segunda vez a la cárcel el 21 de diciembre con detención preventiva, por el caso denominado “Aeropuerto de Guayaramerín”. La Fiscalía imputó a Lens por el presunto delito de uso indebido de influencias.
GUAYANAMERÍN/ Fides Trinidad
