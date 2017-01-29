Fecha de publicación: Domingo 29 de enero de 2017 -- 10:37

El presidente Morales viaja en febrero a La Haya

El presidente Evo Morales declara ante medios de prensa. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales, ratificó el domingo que viajará el próximo 14 de febrero a La Haya para revisar la réplica boliviana que se presentará a la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ), en el contexto de la demanda marítima.

“Hermanas y hermanos he decidido, el 13 o 14 de febrero viajo a Europa primero para ver la demanda marítima con nuestros expertos nacionales e internacionales”, dijo en ocasión de la entrega de obras en el municipio de Salinas Garcí Mendoza, en el departamento de Oruro.

En La Haya, apuntó, que con los expertos analizará la parte histórica, jurídica para la réplica boliviana que se presentará a la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ).

En ese sentido, el Presidente viajará a La Haya después del aniversario del departamento de Oruro.

La pasada semana, el excanciller David Choquehuanca aseguró que Bolivia está lista y segura para presentar el 21 de marzo la réplica de la demanda marítima boliviana contra Chile en la CIJ.

En 1825, Bolivia nació a la vida independiente con una costa de aproximadamente 400 kilómetros sobre el océano Pacífico; 54 años después, en 1879, Chile invadió y ocupó por la fuerza el territorio del departamento del Litoral; desde entonces privó al país de un acceso soberano al mar y de un territorio de al menos 120.000 kilómetros cuadrados.

En 2013, Bolivia sentó a Chile ante La Haya, en busca de un “diálogo sincero” para resolver el diferendo marítimo y acceder de forma soberana a las cotas del Pacífico.

LA PAZ

