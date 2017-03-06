Mañana inicia el juicio oral contra Gabriela Zapata y otros implicados

Mañana martes, 7 de marzo, dará inicio al juicio oral, en el primer caso, en contra del exnovia del presidente Evo Morales Gabriela Zapata Montaño quien guardia detención preventiva en la cárcel de Miraflores. Comenzará a las 9.00 en el juzgado de sentencia de la ciudad de La Paz.
En el juicio también estarán presentes, en calidad de acusados, la exdirectora de la Unidad de Gestión Social del Ministerio de la Presidencia, Cristina Choque; el exchofer de esta entidad Jimmy Morales y otros acusados según confirmó a radio Fides la abogada de Choque, Martha Requena.
“Cristina Choque va asumir su defensa dentro del juicio oral que se va dar inicio del día martes a hora 9.00. Hay cuatro acusados y tienen que estar todas las partes porque han sido debidamente notificados todos y no conocemos si alguien haya sido declarado rebelde y contumaz a la Ley, en ese entendido consideramos que van a estar todos los acusados”, sostuvo.
La acusación es por los delitos de asociación delictuosa, uso indebido de influencias, uso indebido de bienes e incumplimiento de deberes, en el caso que tiene que ver con el uso de oficinas del Ministerio de la Presidencia.
La Fiscalía anticipó que pedirá una condena de seis a 12 años de cárcel para la principal imputada, Gabriela Zapata, quien además tiene un segundo proceso que es por la suplantación del supuesto hijo de ambos.
LA PAZ/Fides
GMR
