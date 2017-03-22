Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 22 de marzo de 2017 -- 10:30

Agente de Chile ante La Haya: No hay sorpresas en alegato boliviano

Claudio Grossman. (Agencia Uno).

Claudio Grossman. (Agencia Uno).

El agente chileno para la demanda boliviana ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya, Claudio Grossman, fue tajante en su análisis de la réplica presentada por el gobierno boliviano. “No hay sorpresas”, aseguró.

“Hemos trabajado duramente todos estos meses anticipando los posibles argumentos de Bolivia y estamos preparados”, agregó el abogado, reforzando la postura del canciller Heraldo Muñoz, en orden a que el juicio en La Haya no es sobre la existencia de un derecho del país altiplánico al territorio chileno sino sobre si hay una obligación de negociar acceso soberano, lo que es negado en la posición nacional.

Grossman mostró confianza en que la corte de La Haya no determine una derrota para Chile. “No me voy a poner en el caso de que perdamos, porque planteamos que no existe obligación de negociar. El resultado de la objeción preliminar chilena fue que este no es un caso de territorio para Bolivia, es un caso sobre si es que hay o no que negociar un acceso soberano”, dijo.

El agente chileno agregó en diálogo con periódico  El Mercurio que aún no están fijados los alegatos orales, sin descartar que se realicen en diciembre de este año, o en marzo de 2018; enfatizando que el reclamo de violación de soberanía por parte del grupo de militares detenido en Colchane, podría ser incluído entre los argumentos nacionales de la dúplica a la respuesta boliviana.

SANTIAGO DE CHILE/Agencias

43 comments on “Agente de Chile ante La Haya: No hay sorpresas en alegato boliviano

  1. I think this is one of the so much significant info for me.
    And i am happy reading your article. But should commentary on few common things, The website style is ideal, the articles is truly nice
    : D. Good process, cheers

    Responder

  6. With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement?
    My site has a lot of unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it
    looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my authorization. Do you know any ways
    to help reduce content from being ripped off? I’d really appreciate it.

    Responder

  8. I have been exploring for a bit for any high-quality
    articles or weblog posts in this sort of house .
    Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site.
    Reading this information So i am happy to convey that I’ve an incredibly just right uncanny
    feeling I found out exactly what I needed. I so much indisputably will make sure to don?t forget this website and provides it a look on a relentless basis.

    Responder

  9. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.

    Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?

    Plz reply as I’m looking to create my own blog
    and would like to find out where u got this from. cheers

    Responder

  15. Just wish to say your article is as surprising.
    The clearness in your post is simply excellent and i could assume
    you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep
    up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep
    up the enjoyable work.

    Responder

  16. Hello, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one
    and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam remarks?
    If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?

    I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any support is very much appreciated.

    Responder

  19. Excellent blog here! Also your web site loads up fast!
    What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your
    host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol

    Responder

  20. Hey there! This post couldn’t be written any better!
    Reading this post reminds me of my previous room mate!
    He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this write-up to him.
    Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!

    Responder

  22. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to claim that I get
    in fact loved account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing for your augment or
    even I fulfillment you get admission to persistently rapidly.

    Responder

  23. I like the valuable information you provide in your articles.
    I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.
    I am quite certain I’ll learn plenty of new stuff right here!
    Good luck for the next!

    Responder

  24. Just desire to say your article is as surprising. The clarity in your post is simply cool and i can assume you are an expert
    on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed
    to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the gratifying work.

    Responder

  25. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this brilliant blog!
    I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my
    Google account. I look forward to new updates and will talk
    about this blog with my Facebook group. Chat soon!

    Responder

  27. Wow that was odd. I just wrote an really long comment but after I clicked submit
    my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless, just wanted to say great blog!

    Responder

  28. Good day! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering
    which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and
    I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

    Responder

  29. I’ve been surfing online greater than 3 hours as of late, yet I by no means discovered
    any fascinating article like yours. It is beautiful price sufficient for me.
    In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made excellent
    content material as you did, the web can be a lot more helpful than ever before.

    Responder

  30. Greetings from Idaho! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to browse your website on my iphone during lunch break.

    I enjoy the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
    I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my cell
    phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G ..
    Anyhow, fantastic site!

    Responder

  35. I think this is one of the most important info for me.
    And i’m glad reading your article. But wanna remark on few general things, The
    website style is ideal, the articles is really great : D.

    Good job, cheers

    Responder

  38. Thank you a lot for sharing this with all people you actually recognize
    what you’re speaking approximately! Bookmarked.
    Please also consult with my web site =). We could have a link alternate agreement between us

    Responder

  42. Today, I went to the beach with my kids. I found a sea shell
    and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her
    ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched
    her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off
    topic but I had to tell someone!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>