Agente de Chile ante La Haya: No hay sorpresas en alegato boliviano

El agente chileno para la demanda boliviana ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya, Claudio Grossman, fue tajante en su análisis de la réplica presentada por el gobierno boliviano. “No hay sorpresas”, aseguró.
“Hemos trabajado duramente todos estos meses anticipando los posibles argumentos de Bolivia y estamos preparados”, agregó el abogado, reforzando la postura del canciller Heraldo Muñoz, en orden a que el juicio en La Haya no es sobre la existencia de un derecho del país altiplánico al territorio chileno sino sobre si hay una obligación de negociar acceso soberano, lo que es negado en la posición nacional.
Grossman mostró confianza en que la corte de La Haya no determine una derrota para Chile. “No me voy a poner en el caso de que perdamos, porque planteamos que no existe obligación de negociar. El resultado de la objeción preliminar chilena fue que este no es un caso de territorio para Bolivia, es un caso sobre si es que hay o no que negociar un acceso soberano”, dijo.
El agente chileno agregó en diálogo con periódico El Mercurio que aún no están fijados los alegatos orales, sin descartar que se realicen en diciembre de este año, o en marzo de 2018; enfatizando que el reclamo de violación de soberanía por parte del grupo de militares detenido en Colchane, podría ser incluído entre los argumentos nacionales de la dúplica a la respuesta boliviana.
SANTIAGO DE CHILE/Agencias
