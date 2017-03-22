Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 22 de marzo de 2017 -- 10:09

Maestros urbanos determinan paro nacional de 24 horas el viernes

Maestros ingresan a La Paz. (Fides)

Maestros ingresan a La Paz. (Fides)

El ampliado nacional de los maestros determinó declarar paro nacional y movilizado el viernes por la actitud del ministro de Educación, Roberto Aguilar, quien se niega a negociar de forma directa con los dirigentes del magisterio, indicó el ejecutivo de la Confederación de Trabajadores de Educación Urbana de Bolivia (CTEUB), Wilfredo Siñani a Radio Fides.

“El ampliado nacional ha determinado para el viernes un para nacional de 24 horas exigiendo que el pliego del magisterio sea atendido de inmediato y de manera directa con el Gobierno y no mediante las comisiones que estableció con la Central Obrera Boliviana como pretende el ministro Aguilar”, explicó el profesor.

Para Siñani “El Gobierno busca que negociemos mediante la COB para no llegar nunca a una conclusión como ocurrió en los últimos cuatro años, porque nuestro pliego no fue presentado en el 2017 sino en 2012 y hasta ahora no tiene respuesta”.

El dirigente anunció que de no conseguirse instalar una mesa de diálogo hasta el viernes el martes se realizará una conferencia nacional extraordinaria para organizar el paro nacional indefinido.

Por último dijo que de iniciarse el diálogo con los funcionarios del Ministerio de Educación se negociará sin pausa hasta llegar a un acuerdo o una ruptura definitiva.

LA PAZ/Fides

