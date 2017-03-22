Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 22 de marzo de 2017 -- 11:03

Oruro: Policía incauta droga valuada en $us 1.4 millones

Droga incautada. (Foto referencial)

Droga incautada. (Foto referencial)

La Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico (Felcn) informó que en dos operativos realizados en las poblaciones de Vila Vila y Pisiga, de Oruro, el martes logró secuestrar 225 kilos de cocaína, lo que está valuado en al menos 1.4 millones de dólares, lo que fue calificado como un duro golpe al narcotráfico.

El director nacional de la Felcn, coronel Santiago Delgadillo, informó en el primer operativo que se realizó a la altura de la localidad de Vila Vila, provincia Cercado de Oruro, se incautó 60 paquetes de sustancia controlada que dio positivo para cocía y siendo más de 66 kilos.

“A las 04.30 arribó un vehículo camioneta Trundra con placa 4206-TKY a la revisión en la carrocería, en un compartimiento prefabricado, se secuestró 60 paquetes”, dijo según un reporte de radio Fides Oruro.

El segundo operativo se realizó en la localidad de Pisiga, los uniformados allanaron un domicilio en esa población fronteriza e incautaron más 144 kilos de la droga.

En ambos operativos se secuestró más de 225 kilos de droga que tenían como destino el vecino país de Chile.

“En esta oportunidad se afectó al narcotráfico con 1 millón 450 mil dólares aproximadamente”, indicó.

ORURO/Fides

 GMR

, ,
56 comments on “Oruro: Policía incauta droga valuada en $us 1.4 millones

  1. Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed!
    Very useful information specially the last part :) I care for such info a lot.

    I was looking for this particular information for a long
    time. Thank you and best of luck.

    Responder

  2. This design is incredible! You most certainly know how
    to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was
    almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job.
    I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
    Too cool!

    Responder

  3. I’m extremely impressed with your writing talents and
    also with the layout for your weblog. Is that this a paid
    subject matter or did you modify it yourself? Anyway stay up the
    nice high quality writing, it’s uncommon to peer a great weblog like this one these
    days..

    Responder

  6. You could certainly see your skills in the work you write. The arena hopes for
    even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe.

    Always go after your heart.

    Responder

  8. Heya i’m for the primary time here. I came across this board and I in finding It truly useful & it helped me out much.
    I’m hoping to give something again and aid others like you helped me.

    Responder

  9. Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone
    and tested to see if it can survive a 25 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views.
    I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!

    Responder

  10. Awesome blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?

    A theme like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog
    shine. Please let me know where you got your theme. Thanks a lot

    Responder

  12. Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favourite reason appeared
    to be at the internet the simplest factor to take note of.
    I say to you, I definitely get irked even as other folks think about worries
    that they plainly don’t recognize about.
    You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and also outlined out the whole thing with
    no need side effect , people can take a signal.
    Will probably be again to get more. Thanks

    Responder

  15. Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.

    When I look at your blog in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.

    I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, great blog!

    Responder

  17. Do you have a spam problem on this site; I also am a blogger,
    and I was wanting to know your situation; many of us have created some nice methods and we are looking to trade strategies with
    other folks, why not shoot me an email if interested.

    Responder

  21. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any
    widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time
    and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
    Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and
    I look forward to your new updates.

    Responder

  23. Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it
    is truly informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.
    I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future. Numerous people will be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  24. I have to thank you for the efforts you have put in penning this website.
    I’m hoping to view the same high-grade blog posts
    by you later on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my own blog now 😉

    Responder

  25. I believe this is among the such a lot vital info for me.

    And i’m glad reading your article. However should observation on few common issues, The website
    taste is perfect, the articles is in point of fact great : D.
    Excellent process, cheers

    Responder

  26. Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the pictures
    on this blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end
    or if it’s the blog. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.

    Responder

  28. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted
    to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
    In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again very
    soon!

    Responder

  29. This design is steller! You most certainly know how to
    keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos,
    I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job.
    I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
    Too cool!

    Responder

  30. I like the helpful information you provide in your articles.
    I will bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently.

    I am quite sure I’ll learn many new stuff right here! Good luck for the
    next!

    Responder

  31. Link exchange is nothing else but it is simply placing the other person’s weblog link
    on your page at suitable place and other person will also do similar in favor of you.

    Responder

  32. I absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your
    post’s to be exactly what I’m looking for.
    Would you offer guest writers to write content in your case?
    I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on a few of
    the subjects you write in relation to here. Again, awesome web log!

    Responder

  36. My brother suggested I might like this blog. He used to be entirely
    right. This put up actually made my day. You can not consider just how a
    lot time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

    Responder

  39. Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this site.
    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appearance.
    I must say you have done a very good job with this.
    Also, the blog loads super fast for me on Safari. Excellent Blog!

    Responder

  42. Hey There. I discovered your weblog the usage
    of msn. That is a really well written article.

    I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to
    read extra of your useful information. Thanks for the
    post. I’ll definitely return.

    Responder

  44. Undeniably imagine that that you said. Your favourite justification seemed to be on the internet the simplest thing to
    take into accout of. I say to you, I certainly get irked
    even as other people think about concerns that they just do not know about.
    You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the entire thing without
    having side effect , other people could take a signal. Will likely be again to get more.
    Thanks

    Responder

  48. I am really enjoying the theme/design of your website.
    Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility problems?
    A few of my blog visitors have complained about my site not operating correctly in Explorer but
    looks great in Safari. Do you have any tips to help
    fix this problem?

    Responder

  49. Your style is very unique in comparison to other folks I have read
    stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this page.

    Responder

  52. Hello! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with us so I came to check it
    out. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to
    my followers! Excellent blog and great design and style.

    Responder

  53. Do you have a spam issue on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; many of us have created some nice
    methods and we are looking to exchange solutions with other
    folks, please shoot me an email if interested.

    Responder

  54. Somebody necessarily help to make significantly articles I would state.
    This is the first time I frequented your website page and thus far?
    I surprised with the research you made to create this actual put
    up extraordinary. Wonderful task!

    Responder

  55. I was recommended this web site by way of my cousin. I’m now not positive whether this post is written by way of him as nobody else
    recognise such designated approximately my trouble.
    You are wonderful! Thanks!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>