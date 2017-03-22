Oruro: Policía incauta droga valuada en $us 1.4 millones

La Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico (Felcn) informó que en dos operativos realizados en las poblaciones de Vila Vila y Pisiga, de Oruro, el martes logró secuestrar 225 kilos de cocaína, lo que está valuado en al menos 1.4 millones de dólares, lo que fue calificado como un duro golpe al narcotráfico.
El director nacional de la Felcn, coronel Santiago Delgadillo, informó en el primer operativo que se realizó a la altura de la localidad de Vila Vila, provincia Cercado de Oruro, se incautó 60 paquetes de sustancia controlada que dio positivo para cocía y siendo más de 66 kilos.
“A las 04.30 arribó un vehículo camioneta Trundra con placa 4206-TKY a la revisión en la carrocería, en un compartimiento prefabricado, se secuestró 60 paquetes”, dijo según un reporte de radio Fides Oruro.
El segundo operativo se realizó en la localidad de Pisiga, los uniformados allanaron un domicilio en esa población fronteriza e incautaron más 144 kilos de la droga.
En ambos operativos se secuestró más de 225 kilos de droga que tenían como destino el vecino país de Chile.
“En esta oportunidad se afectó al narcotráfico con 1 millón 450 mil dólares aproximadamente”, indicó.
ORURO/Fides
GMR
