Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 22 de marzo de 2017 -- 11:09

Reportan un tiroteo frente a la sede del parlamento británico

Policía en Londres. (RTVE)

Policía en Londres. (RTVE)

El Parlamento británico fue cerrado este miércoles después de registarse un tiroteo frente a su sede en el centro de Londres.

Las autoridades indicaron que los tiros se escucharon frente al Palacio de Westminster, sede del legislativo.

Testigos indicaron que varias personas estaban siendo tratadas por heridas. Al parecer un sujeto con un cuchillo estaba en el área y un policía dijo a la BBC que alguien fue herido de bala.

La policía metropolitana ha confirmado que se ha producido el incidente y ha declarado que se tratará como un incidente con armas. No hay indicios, de momento, que se trate de un ataque terrorista.

(En desarrollo)

LONDRES, REINO UNIDO/Agencias

 

25 comments on “Reportan un tiroteo frente a la sede del parlamento británico

  3. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I
    could add to my blog that automatically
    tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a
    plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping
    maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
    Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading
    your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

    Responder

  8. Hello there I am so glad I found your weblog, I really found
    you by accident, while I was looking on Bing for something else, Anyways I am here
    now and would just like to say thanks for a remarkable post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look
    over it all at the minute but I have book-marked it
    and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will
    be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the fantastic b.

    Responder

  9. Hey there, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
    When I look at your blog site in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet
    Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you
    a quick heads up! Other then that, awesome blog!

    Responder

  10. An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a coworker who was conducting
    a little homework on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast
    because I discovered it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this….
    Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending time to talk about this topic here on your internet
    site.

    Responder

  11. This design is incredible! You definitely know how to keep a reader amused.
    Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to
    start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job.
    I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.

    Too cool!

    Responder

  14. Good day! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog.
    Is it very hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very
    techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.

    I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you
    have any tips or suggestions? Many thanks

    Responder

  17. Hmm it looks like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m
    thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog
    writer but I’m still new to everything. Do
    you have any helpful hints for newbie blog writers?
    I’d definitely appreciate it.

    Responder

  18. This design is incredible! You obviously know how to keep a reader entertained.
    Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent
    job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
    Too cool!

    Responder

  22. Hello there, I found your web site by means of Google whilst searching for a related matter, your site got here up, it seems great.
    I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
    Hello there, simply became aware of your blog through Google, and
    found that it is truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for
    brussels. I will appreciate when you proceed this in future.

    Many people can be benefited from your writing. Cheers!

    Responder

  23. Hi there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I really enjoy reading your articles.
    Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that
    deal with the same topics? Thanks a ton!

    Responder

  25. Wonderful article! That is the type of info that are meant to be shared across the net.
    Shame on Google for no longer positioning this publish upper!
    Come on over and discuss with my website . Thank you =)

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>