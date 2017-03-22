Reportan un tiroteo frente a la sede del parlamento británico

El Parlamento británico fue cerrado este miércoles después de registarse un tiroteo frente a su sede en el centro de Londres.
Las autoridades indicaron que los tiros se escucharon frente al Palacio de Westminster, sede del legislativo.
Testigos indicaron que varias personas estaban siendo tratadas por heridas. Al parecer un sujeto con un cuchillo estaba en el área y un policía dijo a la BBC que alguien fue herido de bala.
La policía metropolitana ha confirmado que se ha producido el incidente y ha declarado que se tratará como un incidente con armas. No hay indicios, de momento, que se trate de un ataque terrorista.
(En desarrollo)
LONDRES, REINO UNIDO/Agencias
