Entradas agotadas para tres sectores para el juego Bolivia- Argentina

A un día del juego de Bolivia frente a Argentina por la décima cuarta fecha de las clasificatorias mundialistas Rusia 2018, el público ha adquirido todas las entradas destinadas para el sector de Preferencia, Butaca y General y solo quedan 2000 entradas para el sector de curvas según informó la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF).
La FBF colocó a la venta 27 mil 900 entradas para ser comercializadas, de las cuales mil pertenecen al sector de Butaca y 3.500 para Preferencia, que ya fueron agotadas, de acuerdo a lo que informó la entidad federativa.
En la mañana del lunes los revendedores comenzaron a ofrecer entradas en cercanías del estadio Hernando Siles, con un incremento por boleto de un 20 por ciento para los sectores de General y Preferencia.
Las entradas que quedan serán vendidas este lunes en las ventanillas del estadio Hernando Siles, a partir de las 10:00 hasta las 17:00.
La siguiente es la escala de precios: Preferencia a Bs 250, Media Preferencia a Bs. 130
Butaca Bs. 360, mientras General cuesta Bs 120 y media General para menores de 12 años asciende a los Bs 60; las curvas están a Bs 60 y las medias curvas Bs 30 (menores de 12 años).
En caso de que sobren entradas al finalizar la jornada de venta este lunes, los interesados pueden dirigirse al estadio Obrero, tres cuadras más abajo del estadio Hernando Siles, yendo por la avenida Saavedra, para comprar los boletos que queden. Por norma de la FIFA está prohibido comercializar el mismo día del partido. De la misma manera, las personas que adquirieron sus localidades vía Internet pueden recogerlas el día del cotejo en el escenario antes mencionados.
LA PAZ/Fides
