Naciones Unidas cesará sus funciones en el país el 31 de diciembre de este año

La Oficina en Bolivia del Alto Comisionado de las Naciones Unidas (OACNUDH-Bolivia) anunció hoy, mediante un comunicado, que cesará sus funciones en el país el 31 de diciembre de este año. Aunque el Alto Comisionado deje el territorio continuará promoviendo y protegiendo los derechos humanos de todas las personas.
“La Oficina en Bolivia agradece al Gobierno y a las instituciones del Estado Plurinacional de Bolivia por la confianza y el apoyo recibidos durante el tiempo de su presencia en el país, particularmente en aspectos de asistencia técnica y fortalecimiento institucional. También agradece a las organizaciones de pueblos indígenas y de la sociedad civil por la constructiva cooperación institucional y la colaboración brindada a la Oficina durante estos años”, dice parte del comunicado.
El Alto Comisionado también explica que el acuerdo para el establecimiento de la Oficina en Bolivia del Alto Comisionado de las Naciones Unidas para los derechos humanos fue suscrito entre el Gobierno y dicha instancia el 13 de febrero de 2007 y que en su artículo XXII, numeral 2, establece que el mandato tendrá una duración de tres años y que las partes podrán prorrogar su vigencia por periodos de tres años.
“El mandato fue renovado en tres oportunidades, en agosto de 2010, en agosto de 2013, y en 2016 por última vez, hasta el 31 de diciembre de 2017. El Alto Comisionado tomó nota del interés en renovar el referido Acuerdo por este último periodo. En virtud del mandato otorgado por la resolución 48/141 de la Asamblea General de las Naciones Unidas, el Alto Comisionado continuará promoviendo y protegiendo los derechos humanos de todas las personas en el país”, indica el comunicado.
LA PAZ/Fides
GMR
