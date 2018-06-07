Incrementan tareas para encontrar el cuerpo de argentino en el lago Titicaca

Policial
By Pavel Alarcon
Lago Titicaca. (Turbol)
2

El subdirector de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC) de La Paz, Fernando Rojas, informó que se intensifican los trabajos de búsqueda del cuerpo de Luis Mariano Antezana, un ciudadano argentino que cayó al lago Titicaca el pasado fin de semana.

“Las labores son coordinadas entre la Policía y la Armada Boliviana que está acantonada en la localidad de Copacabana. Allá se hacen trabajos de búsqueda y exploración”, aseguró la autoridad policial en contacto con los medios.

Según las investigaciones, Antezana se precipitó al lago Titicaca el pasado sábado tras abordar, junto a otro grupo de turistas, una lancha en Copacabana. El navío los trasladaba a la Isla del Sol.

Rojas señaló que basándose en la teoría de que el cuerpo del argentino estaría sumergido a por lo menos 150 metros de profundidad, “el rescate sería imposible por el momento”. Sin embargo, indicó que por el estado de putrefacción que estaría adquiriendo el cuerpo muy pronto saldría a flote.

“Según la teoría de la tanatología forense una vez que este cuerpo ingrese a descomponerse va a emitir gas metano, esto hará que el cadáver se hinche y salga a flote. Eso pasaría en cuatro días, pero como es una zona frígida puede tardar un poco más”, aseguró.

LA PAZ/Agencias

Deja una respuesta

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.